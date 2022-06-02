Blue Water Acquires Endless Caverns in Shenandoah Valley

Endless Caverns to Continue Partnership with Shenvalee Golf Resort

OCEAN CITY, Md., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist, Blue Water, continues its rapid expansion with the recent acquisition of Endless Caverns.

Explore underground caves at Endless Caverns. (PRNewswire)

Located on 265 acres in the Shenandoah Valley against the breathtaking backdrop of the Massanutten Mountains, Endless Caverns offers a breathtaking on-site cavern system for guests to enjoy, elevating the standard for adventure and setting the bar for fully contained resort vacation destinations. The caverns include 148 pull-through & back-in RV sites, nature trails for hiking and biking, a zero-entry pool, a catch and release fishing pond, and more. The resort also offers recreation on the Shenandoah River including kayaking, rafting, and tubing, along with plenty of history and culture to explore in the area.

The entire staff has stayed employed following the transition, and Blue Water will be bringing on additional staff to help for the summer. Endless Caverns is continuing its longstanding partnership with the historic Shenvalee Golf Resort, which includes a hotel, restaurant and 27 golf holes three miles down the road. Campers at Endless Caverns can go there to play golf and eat at the onsite restaurant Miller Grill, where they can enjoy 10% off their meals, and Shenvalee Golf Resort in turn sends their guests to inquire about camping and guided cave tours, which are available on-site with several rooms and formations to explore.

"This action-packed resort is a triumph of an acquisition for Blue Water," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "It is conveniently next to Luray RV Resort & Campground on Shenandoah River, another recent Blue Water operations acquisition taken over in the end of December 2021."

Blue Water is growing rapidly and continuously adding new managed properties, owned assets, and developing new projects with dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon. This marks Blue Water's 12th campground and 14th overall property in the state of Virginia.

Photos of the property can be viewed here. For more information on Endless Caverns, please visit endlesscaverns.com.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. (PRNewsfoto/Blue Water Development) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Water Development