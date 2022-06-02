C-PACE Alliance Announces Awards For 2021 Deals & Best Practices

Industry Offers Alternative Financing for Clean Energy and Resiliency

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C-PACE Alliance (CPA), the business association focused exclusively on clean energy and resiliency financing through Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs across the U.S., announced today the honorees of its C-PACE Alliance Awards for projects in six categories. C-PACE financing is an alternative form of financing that enable property owners to pay for energy-efficiency improvements and renewable energy equipment.

C-PACE Alliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/C-PACE Alliance) (PRNewswire)

C-PACE Alliance of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy firms announces its Deal of the Year awards

CPA recognizes C-PACE transactions and leaders who demonstrate the high standards of quality and efficiency that characterize the industry's potential for accomplishments during 2021:

C-PACE Policy and Program Improvements Award : Amy Wheeless and the Shift Zero coalition for their grassroots organizing and political strategizing to enact C-PACE statutes in Washington State . Shift Zero's local relationships and CPA's national expertise complemented each other's strengths throughout the multi-year journey.

C-PACE Environmental Impact Deal of the Year : The Vortex Cold Storage Warehouse in Alberta Lea , Minnesota , financed by PACE Equity, used a new refrigeration technology with an incremental cost of $1 million and a six-year return on investment, while saving over 1,500 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

C-PACE Public Benefits Deal of the Year – Small Transaction . The Elevation Workspace in St. Louis, Missouri , financed by Twain Financial Partners, aims to break down barriers that segregate neighborhoods racially and economically by offering affordable office space in a mixed-use facility primarily for minority-owned businesses.

C-PACE Public Benefits Deal of the Year – Large Transaction. The One Park Road project in Connecticut , funded by CastleGreen Finance, allowed the Sisters of St. Joseph to own and occupy one wing of its historic convent and convert the remainder into market-rate and affordable housing. C-PACE financing reduces the cost of capital and saves over 30% in energy usage as compared to the building code.

C-PACE Innovation in Efficient Financing Award . The Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) Oklahoma C-PACE Program designed an easy-to-use C-PACE program for any county in Oklahoma , and INCOG closed its first transaction within a couple of months of launch, among the fastest start-ups C-PACE Alliance is aware of.

C-PACE Deal-of-the-Year . 111 Wall Street in New York City , financed by Petros PACE Finance, pioneered the first transaction in the City's long-delayed C-PACE program. As part of a $500 million makeover, the former bank headquarters used $89 million in C-PACE proceeds, the nation's largest C-PACE project when it closed.

C-PACE Alliance (www.c-pacealliance.com) is an association of capital providers and transaction experts who invest in or professionally advise on the vast majority of C-PACE financing nationally. Now approved in 38 states and the District of Columbia, C-PACE financing has surpassed more than $2.5 billion in energy, water resources, resiliency and related improvements for commercial real estate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C-PACE Alliance