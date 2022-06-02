CAAFI BIENNIAL GENERAL MEETING: "Near Term SAF Commercialization Progress and Challenges"

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Gebolys, World Energy CEO, to speak on the plenary session "Near Term SAF Commercialization Progress and Challenges" during the CAAFI® Biennial General Meeting (CBGM).

(PRNewsfoto/World Energy) (PRNewswire)

Who: Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider and the world's first and North America's only commercial-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) producer.



What: Gebolys will speak about the need for action now to scale production and find innovative new pathways to produce carbon net-zero SAF. He will highlight World Energy's efforts to accelerate the delivery of green hydrogen to market, among other initiatives to commercialize the solutions that will make net-zero real.





The CBGM connects Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) stakeholders across global industries and sectors and provides a venue to share information and showcase technologies. CAAFI is a public-private partnership of airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, energy producers, researchers, international participants, and U.S. government agencies that aim to promote the development and deployment of SAF.



Where: CAAFI Biennial General Meeting Yours Truly Hotel 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW Washington, DC 20037



When: Thursday, June 2, 2022 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST



Why: The first day of CBGM's sessions will outline the U.S. Government's SAF Grand Challenge goals. The "Near Term SAF Commercialization Progress and Challenges" panel will present what needs to happen for the aviation industry to achieve these goals.

Speaker Biography

Since 1996, Gebolys has played a pioneering and leading role in building today's $136B global biofuels industry. In 1998, he launched World Energy to drive positive change by accelerating the commercialization of viable alternatives to fossil motor fuels. World Energy continues to drive innovation though collaboration in North America and beyond. World Energy's mission remains the same today as it was on its first day and Gebolys' commitment to the company delivering on it only continues to grow. His affiliations include Founding Chairman, National Biodiesel Political Action Committee, Founding member, Biodiesel Quality Accreditation Committee, YPO, and CEO, National Biodiesel Board present and past roles of governing board member, Regulatory Affairs Committee chairman and RFS Advisory Committee chairman. Gebolys holds a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics & business management from The Ohio State University.

About Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Neat SAF is a 100 percent sustainable fuel made entirely of renewable resources and contains no fossil-based feedstock. It is not co-processed with fossil fuel in traditional oil refineries, and its carbon attributes comply with all state and U.S. federal regulations for advanced biofuels. Its lifecycle carbon emissions are currently up to 85 percent lower than conventional jet fuel. It is currently approved at a 50/50 blend level with conventional jet fuel for commercial use. World Energy is collaborating with other industry leaders to gain approval for pure 100 percent renewable SAF use in regular commercial aviation to enable a future of carbon net-zero fossil-free flight. SAF allows aviation to be powered by the sun's energy, captured by organic materials, and converted into high-energy-density liquid fuels.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever-better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for over two decades. www.worldenergy.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Energy