Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan Joins OneOncology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan (CHCWM) and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announced today that the two organizations have finalized an agreement to partner in delivering oncology services to Michigan communities. CHCWM has 25 medical oncologists and 55 advanced practice providers caring for patients at four main sites in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon.

CHCWM's phase I research program, START-Midwest, is one of the largest phase I units in the midwestern US.

The partnership with OneOncology brings analytics, clinical technology and national partnerships to help CHCWM expand services along the cancer care continuum, including an expansion of CAR-T therapies and theranostics.

"Affiliating with OneOncology benefits our patients and our practice partners by providing resources to expand access to innovative treatment options for patients in West Michigan," said Mark Campbell, MD, MHA, President, CHCWM. "By aligning with other leading oncology practices, our participation in OneOncology brings the technology and data that will place CHCWM at the forefront of value-based contracting arrangements with employers and payers – a must to provide patient-centric, high-quality cancer care in our communities."

In addition to their robust phase II and phase III research programs, CHCWM's phase I research program, START-Midwest, is one of the largest phase I units in the midwestern US with 60 open phase I trials enrolling approximately 190 patients last year. CHCWM will participate in OneOncology's OneR research network, thereby bringing additional trial opportunities to the community. Their addition will reciprocally enhance the diverse patient population footprint that OneR trials offer sponsors. The affiliation of the two organizations will further improve access to biomarker testing and next generation sequencing for patients in the community setting.

"Having a practice as prestigious and innovative as the Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan further strengthens our partnership, which benefits all our practices," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "The Western Michigan physicians bring their patients the best in cancer care services, including clinical trials and innovative therapies. We look forward to working with them to expand their service lines and ensure patients in Western Michigan have access to cutting-edge cancer care close to home."

CHCWM is a leader in value-based care. A participant in Medicare's Oncology Care Model, the practice has saved Medicare greater than $27 million dollars since the inception of the program, representing a 9% reduction in cost of care. The practice is also one of twelve oncology practices participating in the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Patient-Centered Cancer Care Certificate Program, a pilot that certifies outpatient oncology group practices and health systems that meet a single set of comprehensive, expert-backed standards for patient-centered care delivery. The pilot is based on ASCO and COA published oncology medical home standards.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

