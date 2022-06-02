Florida Realtors®: June is National Homeownership Month

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Homeownership Month, a time of year when Florida Realtors®, Realtors® across the U.S. and others celebrate the importance of owning a home and the impact it has on the lives of American families, local communities and the nation's economic health. This month marks the 20th anniversary of National Homeownership Month.

"Buying a home is often the biggest financial investment someone may make in their lifetime – but it's so much more than that," says 2022 Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas, vice president of the Keyes Family of Companies in Miami. "Our homes offer a sense of place and community – it's where we share our lives, build our futures together and make priceless memories.

"Opening the door to homeownership assists families in finding security and stability. It gives families a place to call their own and builds strong communities. Every day, Realtors in Florida promote housing opportunities and help people realize the American dream of homeownership."

For generations of families, homeownership has been essential to their plans for their lives and their futures. Beyond the emotional benefits, homeownership builds household wealth. A homeowner's average net worth in 2021 was $300,000 – nearly 38 times that of a renter at $8,000, according to recent research from the National Association of Realtors®.

President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation recognizing June as National Homeownership Month, showcasing homeownership as a source of economic strength and emphasizing the need to increase the ranks of homeowners, especially among minorities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the homeownership rate in Florida was 67.3% in first quarter 2022; the U.S. homeownership rate was 65.4% for the same period.

This national spotlight on homeownership began as a weeklong recognition in 1995 and was first proclaimed to last the entire month in June 2002 under former President George W. Bush.

With the help of materials from Florida Realtors, Realtors are celebrating this June as Homeownership Month with homebuyers and sellers in communities across Florida.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) offers more information about National Homeownership Month highlights. HUD also provides assistance and helpful info on homeownership, housing policies, programs, counseling and more at: https://www.hud.gov/

