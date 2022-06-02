Michael Baker International Selected to Provide Cost Consulting Services for Johns Hopkins APL

Firm to support cost management of every phase of project lifecycle, as well as budget development for long-term Capital Planning projects

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the firm has been selected to provide cost consulting services for the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). The Master Service Agreement Contract is a multi-year contract for future services, including cost engineering, cost estimating, value engineering and project management services across all phases of the project lifecycle, beginning in Spring 2022 through Spring 2027.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Michael Baker has more than 30 years of experience developing independent cost and schedule estimates for all stages of project lifecycles, as well as extensive laboratory cost management support," said Kevin J. Owens, Vice President at Michael Baker International. "Our firm's proven cost management services will support every phase of the project lifecycle, as well as budget development for long-term Capital Planning projects and a variety of other cost management services that assist APL in its important mission."

With an expert team that brings a history of successfully completing similar projects for science and technology facilities, including laboratories, Michael Baker will address project challenges and areas of significant interest using innovation and industry best practices while maintaining APL's budget and schedule. The firm will provide the technical expertise in all aspects of cost management services during the design and construction project lifecycle, including:

Cost Estimating

Market Surveying

Project Scheduling

Life Cycle Cost Analysis

Cashflow Forecasting

Construction and Schedule Risk Analysis (CSRA)

Project Scheduling/Analysis

Value Engineering (VE) Studies

Bid Evaluation and Analysis

Construction Administration support

Earned Value Management

Request for Information (RFI)/Change Order Analysis and Management

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International