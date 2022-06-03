E11EVEN CRYPTO'S FIRST NFT COLLECTION "11 CAPTAIN'S CLUB" NOW AVAILABLE FOR RESALE ON OPEN SEA

The Collection Features 1,1111 NFTs Offering Non-Fungible Nightlife with In-Real-Life and Web3 Utility

MIAMI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E11EVEN Crypto's debut NFT collection, 11 Captain's Club, has sold out. The 11 Captain's Club , which is on the Ethereum blockchain, is an exclusive series of 1,111 NFTs featuring E11EVEN's coveted hats. All 1,111 NFTs were sold at a price of 3 ETH each. In addition to Web3 utility, the concentrated collection focuses on the importance and exclusivity that comes with being a Captain, and its "IRL" utilities. E11EVEN is the first nightclub brand to launch an NFT membership community.

"While most NFTs are currently down, this successful launch proves that IRL utility based NFT communities are thriving and only the communities that provide tangible utility will survive and thrive in this new decentralized, transferable, shared success membership," said Michael Simkins, CEO of E11EVEN Crypto. "We couldn't be more grateful for our incredible community and are excited for all of the new products, collaborations, and exclusive events that will come for our Captains."

In March 2022, E11EVEN announced the launch of E11EVEN Crypto , a new division of the hospitality group's rapidly growing empire. Together with Horizen Labs , a leading Web3 tools and blockchain development company, E11EVEN will create various other NFT collections. Some of the IRL utilities that come with being a captain include:

Mint Pass: first access to all future E11EVEN NFT projects, as well as collaborations with premiere NFT partners.

IRL Pass : priority access to exclusive events in E11EVEN ecosystem including the Miami Ultraclub, Hotel & Residences, rooftop restaurant Giselle, and pop-ups around the world. ( Subject to nightly availability )

Captains-Only Events: invitations to events exclusively for Captain's Club holders. (Subject to nightly availability )

Community: token-gated access to private areas of the discord with your fellow Captains.

Merch: limited edition product releases and gifts including E11EVEN apparel, vodka and more.

Since opening the doors in early 2014, E11EVEN MIAMI has catapulted the South Florida nightlife scene to incredible new heights. In 2019, the landmark destination established itself as the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot globally, further cementing its presence as one of the most sought-after clubs in the world. E11EVEN MIAMI is known for presenting unforgettable up-close-and-personal performances by some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry. Stars such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Tiesto, Diplo, Rick Ross, Post Malone, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam have taken the stage in front of guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dwyane Wade, Vin Diesel and more.

The E11EVEN name is already well known in the crypto world. In April 2021, E11EVEN Miami became the first major nightclub in the United States to accept cryptocurrency and has since processed over $5 Million in (crypto) transactions. In June 2021, E11EVEN Hotel & Residences became the first condo project in the US to accept cryptocurrency as payment for pre-construction sales. In December 2021, E11EVEN got into the NFT space when they purchased Bored Ape #11 .

Led by Dennis DeGori, Michael Simkins, and Marc Roberts, E11EVEN Partners have grown the E11EVEN brand into a top hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment company with a portfolio that currently includes E11EVEN MIAMI , E11EVEN HOTEL & RESIDENCES , E11EVEN Life (an apparel & hat line), E11EVEN SOUND by DAS Audio, and E11EVEN CRYPTO . E11EVEN has also licensed its intellectual property for E11EVEN VODKA .

