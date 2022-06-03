GNC Completes New Global Headquarters Amid Continued Business Transformation

Company retains hometown investment with 75,000 square feet at 75 Hopper Place in 3 Crossings development

PITTSBURGH , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When GNC was in the process of evaluating potential sites for its new world headquarters, it focused on three key criteria: the location needed to align with GNC's brand vision and business outlook, reflected its culture of innovation, and would foster conversation and communication among associates and teammates. And 75 Hopper Place, part of the 3 Crossings development in Pittsburgh's innovative Strip District, delivered.

GNC World HQ (PRNewswire)

"Our Real Estate and Development teams did an incredible job identifying, vetting, and selecting a space that allows our associates to be creative while also supporting our strategic business plan," said Josh Burris, CEO, GNC. "With the new office we are leaning into a hybrid work environment while also creating opportunities for growth and innovation that ultimately support the needs of our people – our consumers, our associates, our partners and our community here in Pittsburgh."

GNC's space spans three floors and 75,000 square feet. Located in one of the tallest buildings in the Strip District, the space is anchored by a fully-functioning GNC campus store at which associates can shop, a creative and production studio, and test kitchen for product innovation. In addition, there is a GNC branded shared gym for all 3 Crossings tenants to foster health and wellness as well as convenient on-site parking for associates directly across from the office.

"GNC is an iconic brand and for our new headquarters to be located in one of Pittsburgh's most iconic neighborhoods – the Strip District – felt like a perfect fit for our business," continued Eric Ravotti, Chief Development Officer, GNC. "We considered several locations but ultimately, it came down to finding a space that reflected our culture while also allowing us the flexibility to grow."

The office also offers indoor-outdoor working spaces including a private outdoor terrace aptly named "The 'Burgh" and accompanying balcony. The thoughtful layout also includes both permanent and hoteling desks, coffee bars, huddle rooms for small meetings and conference spaces for larger engagements. 75 Hopper Place also offers privacy booths and wellness rooms to ensure associates can Live Well.

GNC collaborated with several companies to brings its new world headquarters to fruition acknowledging partners like AHK Ventures, Donahue Advisors, LGA Partners, Oxford Development Company, Rycon Construction Inc., and Workscape Inc. as critical to the company's successful move.

"We are fortunate to have incredible partners invested in our success," Ravotti said. "There are so many individuals who devoted time, energy and expertise into our new headquarters and we're grateful for their dedication and continued support."

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. https://www.gnc.com/

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC