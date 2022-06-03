SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds VEC, LLNW, VMW, and EBS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VEC by The Vertex Company ("Vertex"). Upon completion of the transaction, Vertex shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company, while VEC shareholders will own only approximately 38% of the combined company. If you own VEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vec

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), in connection with the proposed transaction with Edgecast, Inc. ("Edgecast"), a business unit of Yahoo. Upon completion of the transaction, Yahoo will receive approximately 72.2 million shares of LLNW common stock. Additionally, current LLNW shareholders will own approximately 68.1% of the combined company, while Yahoo will own approximately 31.9%. If you own LLNW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/llnw

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VMW by Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VMW shareholders will receive $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMW share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $145.34 based upon Broadcom's June 2, 2022 closing price of $576.74. If you own VMW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vmw

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false claims, deceptive accounting and reporting practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS). According to a final report expected to be released today after a year-long investigation by the House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, EBS, hired to produce hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses, hid from US Food and Drug Administration inspectors evidence of quality control problems in February 2021- six weeks before it alerted federal officials that 15 million doses were contaminated. If you own EBS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ebs

