ATRI Seeks Input from Commercial Drivers Operating in Midwest States

ATLANTA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) today launched a follow-up online survey seeking user perspectives from truck drivers related to the real-time parking information system that was installed in eight Midwest states in 2019.

This follow-up survey is specifically intended to collect preference information from truck drivers who have used the MAASTO Truck Parking Information Management System (TPIMS). Drivers who operate anywhere in the Midwest states are encouraged to participate.

Responses to this survey will help the 10 state DOTs**, who compose the Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials (MAASTO) coalition, continue to use this regional system to best coordinate real-time truck parking information for most major corridors in the Midwest.

Truck drivers operating in the Midwest are encouraged to complete the brief confidential online truck parking survey by Friday, June 24, 2022 available online here.

**Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

