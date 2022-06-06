Ryvu Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on RVU120 for the Treatment of Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors

KOL and Management to present on Monday, June 13, 2022 , @ 2:30pm ET

KRAKOW, Poland, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on RVU120, a first-in-class CDK8/19 inhibitor, the Company's lead asset currently in Phase I studies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:30 pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Dr. Michael Savona, MD, from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The Ryvu Therapeutics leadership team will discuss the underlying mechanism of action of RVU120, which targets hematological malignancies and solid tumors characterized by deregulated transcription. Additionally, an update on the Phase I data for RVU120 will be provided.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

Michael Savona, MD is the Head of Hematology, Cellular Therapy, and Stem Cell Transplant, the Beverly and George Rawlings Director of Hematologic Malignancies Research, and Professor of Internal Medicine and Cancer Biology at Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Savona led the development and approval of several novel therapies for myeloid malignancies. He has been involved in medical research for over 20 years and has published over 100 manuscripts in major academic journals.

Dr. Savona is board certified in medical oncology and hematology, an elected fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Clinical Scholar. Dr. Savona obtained his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Davidson College and medical degree at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He did post-graduate clinical and research training at the University of California Davis, and the University of Michigan. He also served as a physician in the United States Air Force and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.

About RVU120 (SEL120)

RVU120 (SEL120) is a clinical-stage, highly specific, and orally bioavailable dual inhibitor of CDK8/CDK19 kinases, which has demonstrated efficacy in a number of solid tumor in vitro and in vivo models as well as in hematologic malignancies.

At present, Ryvu is conducting two clinical studies with RVU120: (i) Phase Ib in patients with AML/HR-MDS (NCT04021368) and (ii) Phase I/II in relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors (NCT05052255). Additionally, multiple translational research activities are underway.

On March 25, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to RVU120, for the treatment of patients with AML.

RVU120 has been internally discovered by Ryvu and has received support from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP).

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu's most advanced programs are RVU120 - a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and Phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors and SEL24 (MEN1703) - dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

