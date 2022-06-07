2022 Green Sports Alliance Summit Returns In-Person to U.S. Bank Stadium

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) will host its annual sports sustainability summit at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN from June 21-23, 2022.

2022 Green Sports Alliance Summit (PRNewswire)

The 2022 GSA Summit will showcase how sports venues, teams, leagues and corporate partners around the world are taking ambitious action on both environmental and social issues to create a more sustainable, just, and resilient future for all. The event is open to the public through online ticket purchases and will take place in-person.

The event will feature a range of keynotes, panel discussions and hands-on workshops from prominent organizations like the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA and NASCAR. The list of 40+ speakers will include FIFA's Head of Sustainability, Federico Addiechi; Senior Director of Sustainability & Facility Health/Hygiene for the Golden State Warriors, Jackie Ventura; The Ultimate Fighter 9 Welterweight Champion, James Wilks; Director of Fan Experience and Sustainability for the Philadelphia Eagles, Norman Vossschulte; Senior Director of Facilities for the Minnesota Twins, Gary Glawe, and many more. Topics include zero waste, clean energy and sustainable design to sports partnerships, fan engagement and environmental justice. There will also be a focus on GSA's overarching theme "Playing for the Next Generation," showcasing the voices of future leaders throughout the program.

"The Summit is the sports and entertainment industry's largest and most influential global sustainability gathering in the world," explains GSA Executive Director, Roger McClendon. "We look forward to celebrating industry thought leaders and announcing our new technology platform, 'Play to Zero', as part of GSA's mission of 'Playing For The Next Generation'.

Attendees will learn how the scope of the sports greening movement continues to expand, looking at how to improve operational performance measurement, tracking and reporting in addition to commitments on equity and increased diversity across the business.

"We are excited to host the 2022 Summit after more than two years of postponing!" said Curtis Shcmillen, Director of Operations at U.S. Bank Stadium. "We look forward to hosting sports and entertainment professionals from around the world, sharing our best practices, and showcasing the local partnerships that contribute to our environmental and social initiatives."

This year's theme, "Let's Play to Zero," focuses on GSA's new Play to Zero initiative, an innovative leadership recognition platform and sustainability performance toolkit that will guide and celebrate progress towards a resilient future for sport and our communities.

Visit greensportsalliance.org/events/summit/ to register and for more information.

About the Green Sports Alliance:



The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The GSA inspires professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners and millions of fans to embrace renewable energy, healthy food, recycling, water efficiency, safer chemicals and other environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, GSA delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry. Visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

Statement from Summit Sponsor Aramark:



"Aramark Sports + Entertainment is proud to be a premier partner of the 2022 Green Sports Alliance Summit and welcome the event and its participants to U.S. Bank Stadium," said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. "The summit provides an exciting opportunity to host and connect with leading professionals in the sustainability space while also showcasing our ongoing commitment to environmental issues through a variety of efforts at the world-class venue including plant-forward menu options and sustainable operational practices." https://www.aramark.com/home

Statement from Summit Sponsor Dow:



"Sport is arguably the most influential platform in the world," says Chris Chandler, Director of Sports Marketing Solutions for Dow and one of the panelists of this year's Summit. "We each have our role to play in using that platform as a force for good for the planet & society, and as the role of the corporate partner evolves, we're thrilled to be a part of this Summit at such a time as this, with like-minded organizations strategizing how we can be and do better, together." https://corporate.dow.com/en-us/science-and-sustainability.html

