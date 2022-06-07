2022 Tasveer Film Fund Launches With Increased Filmmaker Funding And New Track For Feature Films

The grant program, which supports South Asian American filmmakers, is now open for applications

SEATTLE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasveer opens applications for their third annual Tasveer Film Fund program (TFF) which will now include two tracks: one for Short Films and one for Feature Films. TFF empowers South Asian filmmakers to bring unique, untold stories to life with production grants, as well as year-long support, resources, and mentorship.

With support from Netflix and as part of its Fund for Creative Equity initiative, the Tasveer Film Fund Shorts Films track will increase support for South Asian filmmakers developing short film projects, and up to $35,000 will be awarded in grants: Documentary projects ($15,000), Short Narrative projects ($10,000), and Short Narrative LGBTQI+ ($10,000).

New in 2022, Tasveer will also be launching the Tasveer Film Fund Feature Film Track to support South Asian feature filmmakers globally. In its first year, Tasveer will be offering a $15,000 production grant in this category.

Tasveer believes South Asian filmmakers deserve to have their voices heard as they build a more representative film ecosystem.

"Tasveer has long supported South Asian filmmakers through our film festival, but to have a grant that helps make these projects possible at their inception — that is a long-time organizational dream that is finally being realized." -Rita Meher, Tasveer Executive Director

TFF will be led by Program Director Lucy Mukerjee, a queer British-Indian changemaker and Senior Programmer at the Tribeca Festival.

Filmmakers who are interested in applying can submit their scripts online until September 15, 2022. Tasveer will invite three TFF finalists to pitch their project in each category prior to the 17th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival in November 2022. Winners will be provided with funds, year long access to mentors and relatable resources.

Tasveer was founded to inspire social change through thought-provoking South Asian films, art, and storytelling. We envision an informed and just society where storytelling leads to truth-telling and in the process, individuals are entertained, transformed, healed, and empowered.

