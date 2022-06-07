The Entrust Group Launches Online Education Courses for Retirement Professionals

Entrust offers on-demand online IRA courses designed for professionals to expand their IRA knowledge.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrust Group has launched Entrust Academy , the new home to on-demand online educational courses for financial and retirement professionals.

Entrust Academy Course Catalog by The Entrust Group. Gain knowledge and continuing education credits with Entrust's Online Education courses. Everything you've come to expect from over 40 years of being the lead experts in the self-directed IRA space, designed to let you learn on your own time. (PRNewswire)

These self-paced virtual courses allow those in the financial industry to learn everything on IRAs to become experts on their schedule. There are a wide range of courses for every level, covering topics including IRA beneficiary designations, distribution and taxation, IRA transfers and rollovers, and more.

For the past few years, Entrust has offered their expertise through in-person training, IRA Academy , and tailored onsite training for financial organizations. However, with the world shifting remotely, the need for online courses increased. Companies need training tools to onboard new hires and build robust ongoing training for current employees. Through Entrust Academy, financial professionals finally have a well rounded solution for all their education needs.

Entrust's online courses are approved by the American Bankers Association to prepare for the Certified IRA Services Professional exam and provide CE credits to maintain existing CISP, CRSP, or CTFA. These courses can also be used to enhance IRA knowledge to serve clients better.

For 40 years, The Entrust Group has been the expert on IRAs, helping thousands of retirement professionals deepen their IRA expertise:

"From the beginning, helping our clients and other industry professionals expand their knowledge of self-directed IRA and investment strategies has been integral to our business," said John Paul Ruiz, QKA, CISP, Entrust's Director of Professional Development, and Entrust Academy instructor. "This is an outstanding opportunity for retirement industry professionals to deepen their knowledge of these essential retirement savings vehicles… [which] not only helps their clients, it strengthens their businesses."

Entrust's online education courses are now available, starting at $49 per course. Learn more here: https://www.theentrustgroup.com/education-and-training/course-library?page=1

About The Entrust Group:

The Entrust Group is the original self-directed IRA provider. They empower investors to use their retirement funds to purchase alternative assets typically unavailable otherwise. Education-focused, Entrust offers a wide variety of resources to encourage clients to take control of their own financial future. Over the years, Entrust has taught thousands of retirement professionals everything they need to know about IRAs.

The Entrust Group (PRNewsFoto/The Entrust Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Entrust Group