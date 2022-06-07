Forrester introduces new Forrester Decisions service for digital business & strategy leaders

Service addresses digital leaders' most pressing priorities to deliver stronger CX and drive customer retention and loyalty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy, a new research service designed to help digital leaders across industries, including banking, insurance, retail, and healthcare, create and deliver businesswide digital strategies to increase customer acquisition and profitability.

Announced at Forrester's CX North America — the must-attend event for customer experience (CX), B2C marketing, and digital leaders — the research service will help these leaders create digital business strategies, improve end-to-end digital experiences, and design products and services that improve overall CX and, ultimately, drive revenue.

According to Forrester's US 2022 Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) rankings, digital CX has worsened for 10 industries and is currently poorer than it was in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Additionally, consumer expectations of digital and hybrid experiences continue to grow. Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will help executives, functional leaders, and their teams plan for and pursue their most pressing digital priorities, including:

Developing their digital strategy.

Growing their digital team.

Collecting and analyzing data for customer insights.

Powering their business with platforms and partners.

Designing and developing digital products and experiences.

Measuring the value of digital products and experiences.

Harnessing emerging technologies.

"While many companies were able to successfully transform digital experiences during the pandemic, our latest CX Index data shows companies have since lost a vital focus on customers," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "In the post-COVID-19 era, digital channels are even more critical to driving new growth and customer loyalty. If executed well, digital customer experience can be a business differentiator. We are adding Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy to our Forrester Decisions portfolio to ensure that digital leaders have access to the research, tools, and frameworks they need to design and deliver end-to-end digital experiences that drive profitability."

Each Forrester Decisions service is built to empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money through:

Bold vision research to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics and plan for the future.

Curated tools and frameworks to conquer priorities and deliver on strategies with strategic models and plug-and-play templates.

Hands-on guidance to accelerate progress and de-risk decisions with a curated and tailored experience.

Forrester Decisions for Digital Business & Strategy will be available in August 2022 .

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

