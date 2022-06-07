HEIFER INTERNATIONAL SIGNS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH SALVANATURA TO SUPPORT SMALLHOLDER FARMERS IN GUATEMALA, EL SALVADOR AND HONDURAS TO ERADICATE POVERTY AND RESTORE ECOSYSTEMS

International development organization partners with ecological foundation of El Salvador to increase incomes and create jobs through adoption of environmentally friendly farming technologies to reduce carbon footprints and strengthen climate resilience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heifer International, today announced a strategic alliance with SalvaNATURA, the Ecological Foundation of El Salvador, to develop and implement projects that improve agricultural productivity, facilitate the economic advancement of farmers and contribute to the protection and restoration of nature in the Northern Triangle subregion. Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with smallholder farmers to build productive food and farming businesses. SalvaNATURA has 33 years of experience and is an internationally recognized organization with expertise in conservation, restoration and regeneration of nature.

Since 2020, SalvaNATURA has promoted a 10-year strategy for El Salvador and Central America focused on regenerative development. The strategy focuses on the environmental, social, cultural and economic viability of countries, relying on the integrated management of hydrographic basins and natural, human and social capitals. Regenerative development also focuses on the need to resume the functioning of ecosystems to avoid waste generation in production processes, applying nature-based solutions and ancestral knowledge to restore and regenerate ecosystems.

The two organizations will work together to address current drivers of migration in El Salvador and the Northern Triangle region. As such, both organizations will seek opportunities to improve agricultural productivity and rural development through the adoption of best production and processing practices thus aggregating value within the market system to close the living income gap of poor smallholder farmers, create more jobs and increase sales.

Oscar Castañeda, Senior Vice President for the Americas at Heifer International, said: "At Heifer International, we believe ending poverty begins with agriculture. This alliance with SalvaNATURA comes at a time when we must be more ambitious in our efforts to combat climate change. We are in the last chance saloon for real action to avoid catastrophic climate change. In this context focusing on agricultural production and climate change is essential for feeding the world while cooling the planet."

SalvaNATURA has more than 20 years' experience in sustainable certification and working with smallholder farmer cooperatives in coffee and other agricultural products. The organization's mission aligns with Heifer International's goal of supporting 10 million farmers to reach sustainable living income by 2030, ending hunger and poverty in their communities.

Miguel Araujo, President of SalvaNATURA, celebrated this alliance, which strengthens international efforts to tackle climate change, due to Heifer International's presence in 21 countries around the world. "We owe it to our children and grandchildren to take real and urgent action to address the climate crisis. This type of alliance must be multiplied in the Americas, as well as the adoption of regenerative development, contributing to the social, environmental, cultural and well-being improvement of the communities. It is important to consider support for foreign debt swaps for regenerative development, and the Summit of the Americas, which starts next week, is an appropriate forum to discuss it."

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 39 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 21 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For information, visit https://www.heifer.org

Since 1988, SalvaNATURA, Ecological Foundation of El Salvador, has worked to bring science-based management of protected areas, applied research of ecosystems and biodiversity, supporting biological corridors among protected areas using shade-grown coffee, introducing certification programs of socially and environmentally sustainable coffee, supporting environmental education, and managing watersheds in El Salvador. For additional information, contact info@salvanatura.org.sv

