Metron Aviation Demos Air Traffic Predictive Data and Fuel Reduction Tool -- 2022 World ATM Congress, Madrid

HERNDON, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation, a global leader in software solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management Systems (ATFM), will exhibit at the 2022 World ATM Congress, in Madrid, Spain.

(PRNewsfoto/Metron Aviation) (PRNewswire)

Metron Aviation will showcase its Harmony System and Post-Operations Evaluation Tool for its primary audiences — airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs).

The Harmony system is a comprehensive, integrated Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solution that enables aviation authorities to proactively monitor and manage system-wide operations at local, national, and regional levels. Harmony provides stakeholders a common view of current and future air traffic conditions as well as advanced automation for identifying and managing a dynamically changing environment.

Post-Operations Evaluation Tool (P.O.E.T.) is an advanced analytical tool used by the aviation community to view and analyze ATM operations and airspace system performance. P.O.E.T.'s intuitive, query‑based interface enables stakeholders to address systematic problems by fusing data sources to create a complete picture of operations in the areas of flight, traffic flow, and performance. P.O.E.T., delivers to airlines, airports, and ANSPs the capability to identify inefficiencies through analysis that can be used to reduce fuel costs, enhance environmental performance, increase maintenance savings, and improve policies and procedures.

During the tradeshow event, Metron Aviation and NAVBLUE invite participants to visit Stand #1229 in the Recinto Ferial Ifema Madrid to learn more about their ATM and ATFM software solutions and options for on‑site deployment or software‑as‑a‑service cloud delivery model.

About Metron Aviation

Metron Aviation is the most trusted and proven innovator in the Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry. A subsidiary of Airbus, Metron Aviation has an honored past of developing ATM and ATFM solutions for the global aviation industry. By collaborating with all stakeholders in the Air Traffic Management arena — air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, civil aviation authorities, and other influencers — Metron Aviation understands what is at the heart of aviation issues and can tackle even the most complex air traffic management challenges.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com | Contact: Toni Evans, Metron Aviation Marketing | PR@MetronAviation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metron Aviation