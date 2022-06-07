Quantexa Launches New Partner Program to Deliver Innovative Decision Intelligence Solutions

13 companies join Quantexa's Partner Network, instantly strengthening the company's global ecosystem and driving co-innovation for customers

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa, a leading global provider of Contextual Decision Intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its inaugural Partner Program, a global framework to better support the growth and success of its consulting, delivery, technology, and data partners. The new global program gives partners exclusive access to technology roadmap updates, in addition to training and certification, marketing and co-selling opportunities. The co-innovation program offers customers an easier way to validate a partner's technical capabilities and identify the right partner(s) to help meet their industry-specific needs.

Mark McNerney, SVP Global Alliances at Quantexa, commented: "Strategic alliances and partnerships have always been an integral part of Quantexa's business model. Our established strategic relationships have played a key role in winning new business, innovating for the future, and meeting the needs of our customers. Formalizing and investing in our approach to partner engagement will enable us to generate new opportunities for Quantexa and our partners, scale our ability to deliver globally and create opportunities for our customers to benefit from the latest advancements in Contextual Decision Intelligence technology, services and training."

Quantexa and its partners will help customers in Banking, Government, Insurance and Telecommunications industries manage risk and identify new business opportunities by focusing on delivering solutions that address financial crime and fraud, know your customer (KYC), customer intelligence and data management.

ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

