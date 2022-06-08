Arizona Voters' Agenda Reveals What Majority Cares About, Asks Big Questions of Candidates

Statewide survey of likely voters to drive discussion of important 2022 midterm election issues that have strong agreement across party lines and age demographics

PHOENIX, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With early voting in the Primary Elections in the State of Arizona four weeks away, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) announced today the creation of the Arizona Voters' Agenda, a data-driven look at what a majority of likely Arizona voters cares most about and want candidates to address in the midterm election. The Arizona Voters' Agenda is built on where a majority of likely voters across political and age groups agree and reflects what they care most about. CFA will release the Agenda in phases, sharing the data on the key issues and "big questions" for candidates throughout June.

Center for the Future of Arizona (PRNewswire)

The Arizona Voters' Agenda was developed from new survey research of Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages. The results counter the narrative of division and polarization that dominates political dialogue. The Agenda shows what a majority of likely voters say are the critical issues facing the state and that they want to hear candidates' positions and plans when considering whom they will support with their vote.

"With all statewide offices and the entire legislature on the ballot, Arizona's 2022 midterm elections will set the course for the future of Arizona. We want the Arizona Voters' Agenda to amplify and center the voice of Arizonans in the dialogue and counter the narrative of political polarization and division that receives disproportionate attention in our politics," said Dr. Sybil Francis President & CEO of CFA. "We hope those driving the conversation through reporting and debates and, most importantly, the candidates themselves, use this information to focus on what matters to a majority of Arizonans as they compete for their votes and develop plans to lead over the next term."

CFA worked with HighGround Public Affairs to develop the Arizona Voters' Agenda survey of likely voters in the general election across political and age groups to identify their priorities for this election and what they want candidates for office to address as they campaign for their votes. The survey asked likely voters to answer questions on policy and values and to rank the importance of the following issues: education, economy & inflation, water, environment, election reform, and immigration. For an issue to make it on the Arizona Voters' Agenda, a majority of all likely voters must "strongly support" it, and majorities of every political and age segment must "strongly or somewhat" support it. Read more here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona