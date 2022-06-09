DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022.
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $588.7 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $569.3 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $19.4 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
- Billings were $613.6 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 78% for both periods. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% for both periods.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.14 on 200 million shares outstanding compared to $0.04 on 194 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.38 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0.44 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $196.3 million compared to $135.6 million in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $174.6 million compared to $123.0 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1,063.8 million at the end of the quarter.
Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- Executive Appointments. DocuSign appointed the following key new leaders:
- DocuSign CLM Essentials. DocuSign introduced CLM Essentials, a fast, easy and affordable way to get started with CLM. CLM Essentials makes contract management accessible to medium sized businesses and departments that are looking for a quick solution to help automate many of the most common agreement processes — such as document generation, collaboration, workflows and repository.
- DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2022 Product Release 1. DocuSign announced many new product capabilities and enhancements with highlights in the following areas:
- Microsoft Partnership Expansion. On June 7, 2022, DocuSign announced an expansion of its global strategic partnership with Microsoft to offer new DocuSign Agreement Cloud integrations and capabilities across Microsoft's business solutions. As part of the agreement, Microsoft and DocuSign will also expand the use of each other's products within their own organizations. Microsoft will adopt DocuSign's products and services, including DocuSign eSignature and CLM, to streamline select e-signature and contract management workflows.
Outlook
Total revenue
$600
to
$604
Subscription revenue
$583
to
$587
Billings
$599
to
$609
Non-GAAP gross margin
79%
to
81%
Non-GAAP operating margin
16%
to
18%
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
205
to
210
Total revenue
$2,470
to
$2,482
Subscription revenue
$2,394
to
$2,406
Billings
$2,521
to
$2,541
Non-GAAP gross margin
79%
to
81%
Non-GAAP operating margin
16%
to
18%
Provision for income taxes
$7
to
$11
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
205
to
210
About DocuSign
Forward-Looking Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20% tax rate.
Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
Revenue:
Subscription
$ 569,251
$ 451,935
Professional services and other
19,441
17,143
Total revenue
588,692
469,078
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
105,159
78,071
Professional services and other
27,257
27,171
Total cost of revenue
132,416
105,242
Gross profit
456,276
363,836
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
300,697
239,119
Research and development
112,227
85,416
General and administrative
62,578
50,038
Total operating expenses
475,502
374,573
Loss from operations
(19,226)
(10,737)
Interest expense
(1,649)
(1,672)
Interest income and other income (expense), net
(4,650)
6,037
Loss before provision for income taxes
(25,525)
(6,372)
Provision for income taxes
1,848
1,982
Net loss
$ (27,373)
$ (8,354)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.04)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share
199,666
194,342
Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses
Cost of revenue—subscription
$ 10,613
$ 6,018
Cost of revenue—professional services and other
5,082
5,535
Sales and marketing
47,431
38,135
Research and development
32,205
20,462
General and administrative
15,392
10,986
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
April 30, 2022
January 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 638,190
$ 509,059
Investments—current
329,425
293,763
Accounts receivable, net
300,872
440,950
Contract assets—current
13,368
12,588
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
80,669
63,236
Total current assets
1,362,524
1,319,596
Investments—noncurrent
94,751
94,938
Property and equipment, net
183,704
184,664
Operating lease right-of-use assets
116,589
126,021
Goodwill
354,056
355,058
Intangible assets, net
87,277
98,816
Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent
313,760
311,835
Other assets—noncurrent
61,470
50,337
Total assets
$ 2,574,131
$ 2,541,265
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 26,213
$ 52,804
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
92,936
91,377
Accrued compensation
137,724
160,163
Convertible senior notes—current
16
—
Contract liabilities—current
1,049,534
1,029,891
Operating lease liabilities—current
37,293
37,404
Total current liabilities
1,343,716
1,371,639
Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent
719,616
718,487
Contract liabilities—noncurrent
15,794
16,725
Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent
114,976
126,340
Deferred tax liability—noncurrent
9,079
9,316
Other liabilities—noncurrent
22,001
23,255
Total liabilities
2,225,182
2,265,762
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
20
20
Treasury stock
(1,648)
(1,532)
Additional paid-in capital
1,835,187
1,720,013
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,048)
(4,809)
Accumulated deficit
(1,465,562)
(1,438,189)
Total stockholders' equity
348,949
275,503
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,574,131
$ 2,541,265
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (27,373)
$ (8,354)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
21,301
20,037
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
43,990
30,933
Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs
1,284
1,319
Non-cash operating lease costs
6,442
6,943
Stock-based compensation expense
110,723
81,637
Deferred income taxes
72
264
Other
4,907
(6,359)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
140,078
73,205
Contract assets
(808)
1,607
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(16,351)
(15,670)
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
(50,512)
(46,154)
Other assets
(6,651)
(3,167)
Accounts payable
(23,197)
(21,593)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
5,148
11,080
Accrued compensation
(23,220)
(34,048)
Contract liabilities
18,712
51,648
Operating lease liabilities
(8,259)
(7,731)
Net cash provided by operating activities
196,286
135,597
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(129,735)
(96,925)
Sales of marketable securities
—
2,002
Maturities of marketable securities
91,055
37,513
Purchases of strategic and other investments
(2,125)
(500)
Purchases of property and equipment
(21,709)
(12,596)
Net cash used in investing activities
(62,514)
(70,506)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of convertible senior notes
—
(36,684)
Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase
(24,739)
(106,053)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,938
6,616
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
24,151
23,167
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
1,350
(112,954)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,180)
779
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
129,942
(47,084)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)
509,679
566,336
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)
$ 639,621
$ 519,252
(1) $1.4 million and $0.6 million of restricted cash was included at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
GAAP gross profit
$ 456,276
$ 363,836
Add: Stock-based compensation
15,695
11,553
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
2,403
3,171
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
791
2,774
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 475,165
$ 381,334
GAAP gross margin
78 %
78 %
Non-GAAP adjustments
3 %
3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
81 %
81 %
GAAP subscription gross profit
$ 464,092
$ 373,864
Add: Stock-based compensation
10,613
6,018
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
2,403
3,171
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
508
1,442
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
$ 477,616
$ 384,495
GAAP subscription gross margin
82 %
83 %
Non-GAAP adjustments
2 %
2 %
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
84 %
85 %
GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$ (7,816)
$ (10,028)
Add: Stock-based compensation
5,082
5,535
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
283
1,332
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$ (2,451)
$ (3,161)
GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(40) %
(58) %
Non-GAAP adjustments
27 %
40 %
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(13) %
(18) %
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
GAAP sales and marketing
$ 300,697
$ 239,119
Less: Stock-based compensation
(47,431)
(38,135)
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(3,205)
(3,358)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(2,290)
(6,778)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$ 247,771
$ 190,848
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
51 %
51 %
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
42 %
41 %
GAAP research and development
$ 112,227
$ 85,416
Less: Stock-based compensation
(32,205)
(20,462)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,533)
(4,176)
Non-GAAP research and development
$ 78,489
$ 60,778
GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
19 %
18 %
Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
13 %
13 %
GAAP general and administrative
$ 62,578
$ 50,038
Less: Stock-based compensation
(15,392)
(10,986)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(485)
(2,555)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$ 46,701
$ 36,497
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
11 %
11 %
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
8 %
8 %
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
GAAP loss from operations
$ (19,226)
$ (10,737)
Add: Stock-based compensation
110,723
81,136
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
5,608
6,529
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
5,099
16,283
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 102,204
$ 93,211
GAAP operating margin
(3) %
(2) %
Non-GAAP adjustments
20 %
22 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
17 %
20 %
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP net loss
$ (27,373)
$ (8,354)
Add: Stock-based compensation
110,723
81,136
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
5,608
6,529
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
5,099
16,283
Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,284
1,319
Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments
(340)
(5,119)
Add: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(17,522)
—
Non-GAAP net income
$ 77,479
$ 91,794
Numerator:
Non-GAAP net income
$ 77,479
$ 91,794
Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes
(18)
36
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ 77,461
$ 91,830
Denominator:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
199,666
194,342
Effect of dilutive securities
6,309
13,539
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
205,975
207,881
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (0.04)
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
0.39
0.47
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
0.38
0.44
(1) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. Estimating a non-GAAP tax rate of 20%, the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three months ended April 30, 2021 was $16.8 million.
Computation of free cash flow:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 196,286
$ 135,597
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(21,709)
(12,596)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$ 174,577
$ 123,001
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (62,514)
$ (70,506)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$ 1,350
$ (112,954)
Computation of billings:
Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 588,692
$ 469,078
Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period
1,074,460
857,969
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period
(1,049,106)
(800,940)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period
18,273
21,021
Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period
(18,756)
(19,737)
Non-GAAP billings
$ 613,563
$ 527,391
