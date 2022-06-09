Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Published Annual Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE) (Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") - Eco Wave Power Annual Report 2021 is attached to this press release and available at https://www.ecowavepower.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/.

For the full report in Swedish, please click here.

For the full report in English, please click here .

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labeled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Vator Securities is the Company's Certified Advisor (+46 8 580 065 99, ca@vatorsec.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com .

Information on, or accessible through, the website mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For additional investor/media inquires, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

wave@fnkir.com

Media Contact:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/3583054/1590995.pdf EWPG_AR_2021_SVE_2022.06.09 https://mb.cision.com/Public/18497/3583054/906579cc67ecef95.pdf EWPG AR 2021 ENG 2022 06 09 https://mb.cision.com/Public/18497/3583054/93ef8c73546e6d57.pdf PR Eco Wave Power Global AB publ 2021 AR

View original content:

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB (publ)