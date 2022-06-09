Resolution Medical Acquires LifeTec Group™

FRIDLEY, Minn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Medical, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a premier vertically integrated medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has acquired LifeTec Group™ ("LifeTec"). Based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, LifeTec is a leading global pre-clinical contract research organization (CRO) focused on the investigation and demonstration of medical device innovations as well as procedural skills training using biosimulation systems.

"LifeTec's biosimulation services and technologies add clinical insight depth and accelerate R&D execution for medical device companies around the world. We have long been impressed by the LifeTec team's capabilities, and are extremely excited to come together," Resolution Medical CEO Luke Johnson said. "Our customers look for fully integrated development and manufacturing capabilities, fast and agile execution, and clinically deep anatomical and physiological expertise. That is what Resolution Medical offers and embodies. LifeTec is a fantastic addition to further our mission of Partnering to Bring the Frontiers of Medical Technology to Life."

LifeTec CEO Jurgen de Hart commented, "Medical technology innovation is best achieved by integrating design, prototyping, pre-clinical verification and validation, and manufacturing. We've found an excellent partner in Resolution Medical to globally leverage the value we bring by combining our unparalleled pre-clinical services with their best-in-class development and manufacturing services. We're incredibly excited to join Resolution Medical and shape the future of accelerated medical technology innovation."

Mr. Johnson concluded, "Resolution Medical has just finished a new 35,000 sq. ft. dedicated R&D facility in Minneapolis, adjacent to our current facility which will be fully dedicated to manufacturing. Within that new R&D facility we now have a state-of-the-art biosimulation lab that leverages LifeTec's multiple simulation platforms and many years of expertise. This lab includes ultrasound and fluoroscopy imaging, and we are excited to now begin offering this service to our customers at sites both in the U.S. and Europe."

About Resolution Medical

Resolution Medical was founded in 2012 and has grown to become a leading medical device CDMO serving the most demanding interventional therapies and customers. With over 100 engineers, and expansive manufacturing capabilities at its ISO 13485 and FDA registered facility, Resolution Medical is a go-to-supplier for the most anatomically and technologically advanced interventional therapies. For more information about Resolution Medical, please visit www.resolutionmedical.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Resolution Medical