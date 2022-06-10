Veritas Veterinary Partners Appoints Chris Sclafani as President and Chief Operating Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Veterinary Partners ("Veritas"), a leading network of over 80 leading specialty and emergency veterinary care providers, today announced that Chris Sclafani has joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sclafani will work directly with Veritas Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomas Scavelli to oversee the day-to-day operations of the business, execute on the company's growth objectives and expand high-quality veterinary care throughout the country.

Mr. Sclafani brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience and deep expertise driving positive outcomes within the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Tri-State Region at Optum, a diversified health services company. Prior to Optum, he spent more than 20 years as the Chief Operating Officer of CareMount Medical, the largest independent multi-specialty medical group in New York. Mr. Sclafani served as a board member of the American Medical Group Association for eight years, including as Chairman in 2019.

"The pet care industry is experiencing a growing need for specialty veterinary care, and our mission at Veritas is to provide doctors and staff across the country with the resources, support and infrastructure they need to offer the highest-quality care for their patients," said Dr. Scavelli. "Chris' extensive operational experience, coupled with his career-long dedication to prioritizing patient outcomes and client service, will be invaluable as we continue to grow Veritas and support more specialty veterinary teams. I am thrilled to welcome him to the Veritas family and look forward to building on our momentum across the business together."

"I could not be more excited to join Veritas at such a pivotal time in the industry," said Mr. Sclafani. "Veritas has an exceptional team that is committed to its mission of expanding high-quality veterinary care throughout the country, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise as we support our partner hospitals in providing outstanding care for pets and pet owners."

Veritas partners with high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals around the country and supports the growth and success of industry-leading doctors and veterinary professionals. The company provides a range of offerings and unique opportunities to the businesses with which it partners, including recruiting resources, leading compensation and benefit programs for employees, equity opportunities for doctors, continuing education benefits, capital for new facilities and equipment and infrastructure for growth.

For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.veritasvetpartners.com.

About Veritas Veterinary Partners

Veritas Veterinary Partners is a national network of leading specialty and emergency veterinary care hospitals. Built around the principles of truth and trust, Veritas is a mission- and values-driven entity with a network of like-minded partners. By offering extensive resources and access to a national network of leading providers, Veritas enhances growth, recruitment, professional development and internal culture for its employees. For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.veritasvetpartners.com.

