Hollister Incorporated Receives vizient Contract for Urological Products

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollister Incorporated, a global medical device company, has been awarded a three-year group purchasing agreement for Urological products with vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company.

(PRNewsfoto/Hollister Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

The new agreement will allow vizient members increased access through negotiated pricing to the full portfolio of the Hollister Incorporated Urological products, including its VaPro™ hydrophilic catheters, which were designated by vizient as an Innovative Technology in 2019. Hollister Incorporated also offers a robust educational platform and ongoing patient support services.

"We are honored to be awarded a multi-year agreement for our Urological products with vizient, which will allow us the opportunity to serve their membership," said Casey Haan, Hollister Incorporated Managing Director, United States. "Aligning with vizient and its commitment to patient care will help us deliver on Our Mission to make life more rewarding and dignified for the people who use our products and services."

The agreement is effective for three years, beginning April 1st, 2022. Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

In addition to the product portfolio, Hollister Incorporated offers a service to support catheter and ostomy patients throughout the continuum of care.

"Hollister Secure Start ℠ services provides a lifetime of personalized support and condition specific education to patients, to help them adjust to the physical and lifestyle changes they're navigating. Our consumer service advisors serve as product experts that are dedicated to helping patients with the tools and resources they need throughout their journey to get back to living their life, their way," said Jayme Schuler, Hollister Incorporated Director of Secure Start services.

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, it has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries. Hollister is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc. (JDS Inc.), a 100-year-old company. Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc., to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. www.Hollister.com .

Hollister, The Hollister logo, Secure Start and VaPro are trademarks of Hollister Incorporated. All other trademarks and copyright are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Jennifer McGrath

Corporate Communications

Jennifer.McGrath@hollister.com

+1.224.358.7033

Related Links

https://www.Hollister.com

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hollister Incorporated