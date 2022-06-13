New Mexico Legal Group to Offer Estate Planning Services

LAS CRUCES, N.M., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico Legal Group is excited to announce its expansion of legal service offerings into estate planning and probate administration. Since 1996, New Mexico Legal Group has been serving divorce & family law and criminal defense clients throughout the state of New Mexico. Beginning May 25th, 2022, New Mexico Legal Group began providing legal representation for its clients with estate planning and probate administration needs. Upon connecting with Attorney Julie Kester, New Mexico Legal Group's CEO and Managing Attorney, David Crum knew she would be the perfect attorney to take on this expansion with him.

"New Mexico Legal Group has wanted to expand our practice into estate planning for a long time now, but we couldn't find the right attorney to anchor that new practice area. When we found out that Julie Kester was looking for a place to land with her extensive background in estate planning, we jumped at the chance to welcome her onto our team. Julie practices out of our Las Cruces office, but handles cases statewide in New Mexico, from simple to complex estate plans, probate, and everything in between. She has been a truly wonderful addition to our law firm."- CEO, David Crum

Julie comes to New Mexico Legal Group with over 23 years of helping families with estate planning and probate administration. Julie received her Juris Doctor from The University of Michigan Law School. Over the course of her legal career, Julie has focused her practice on estate planning, probate, and family law. She has served as an adjunct faculty member of the AIB National Trust School, a member and past president of the Southern New Mexico Estate Planning Council, and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. Julie approaches estate planning from a relationship perspective, working with her clients to address the concerns that are most important to them and raising issues that the client may not even have considered yet, making her the perfect advocate for estate planning clients.

About New Mexico Legal Group

New Mexico Legal Group is New Mexico's premier law firm. With a team of thirty employees, New Mexico Legal Group is able to serve all of their clients as efficiently as possible. The attorneys at New Mexico Legal Group specialize in helping their clients get through their cases with as little drama and heartache as possible. For more information, visit www.newmexicolegalgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE New Mexico Legal Group