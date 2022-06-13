Univar Solutions Expands European Homecare & Industrial Cleaning Product Portfolio Through New Distribution Agreement with BOAI NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Growing partnership with largest polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Chinese producer and supplier will expand access to ingredients that contribute to more sustainable cleaning solutions.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today the expansion of its distribution agreement with BOAI NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a global leader in polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) and VP/VI chemistry to distribute polymer products in Europe. The partnership will further advance future innovations and technology in the laundry detergents space. The product range under the agreement includes specialty polymers (dye transfer inhibitors) for liquid and powder detergent formulations, including Nokesho 55L30W, Nokesho 55 Powder and Nokesho 55 Granules.

Univar Solutions Expands European Homecare & Industrial Cleaning Product Portfolio

"We are thrilled to be the first distribution partner to help provide this unique technology to laundry detergent manufacturers in Europe," said Aaron Lee, global vice president for Homecare & Industrial Cleaning at Univar Solutions. "This agreement will provide customers and formulators with another key component of modern laundry detergents. We believe the future of the cleaning industry revolves around sustainable cleaning solutions, and using the right chemistry is key."

Univar Solutions was selected as the first NKY distribution partner for this product range in central, western and southern Europe. The agreement includes Benelux, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany. This expanded agreement will further enable Univar Solutions to provide its customers with more access to specialty cleaning ingredients alongside comprehensive technical innovation and sourcing support.

"As a global supplier of this technology, we are thrilled to offer these specialty polymers to customers across Europe through the expanded agreement with Univar Solutions. With our global distribution network and technical research centers, we are ready to assist our customers with formulation development in the detergent space. From pioneering polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) research, we've come a long way in product development, and this collaboration with Univar Solutions is continuing to drive innovation for the future," said Ms. Ella Qu, general manager for BOAI NKY Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Univar Solutions customers across Europe will now have access to BOAI NKY Pharmaceutical Ltd.'s specialty polymers that are used as dye-transfer inhibitors in liquid and powder laundry detergents. These dye inhibitors help keep clothes in their original colour without redeposits during the washing process. The agreement also expands Univar Solutions' relationship with BOAI NKY Pharmaceutical Ltd., which today serves customers in the pharmaceutical ingredients market. Univar Solutions' newest flagship Solution Center in Essen, Germany, will also provide formulation and performance testing capabilities to support the polymer range commercialization. The benefits of the chemistry and technology include sustainable cleaning solutions, compactation, powder to liquid transition and value-added cleaning products.

Univar Solutions and its team of chemists, formulation experts and application specialists help keep communities healthy, clean and safe by contributing to the development and supply of more sustainable cleaning products. As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable product formulations with exceptional performance, our team of experts across a network of global Solution Centers work on improving time to market, solving problems and delivering ingredient innovation through human ingenuity.

Learn more about Univar Solutions' Homecare & Industrial Cleaning business at https://www.univarsolutions.com/industries/homecare-industrial-cleaning.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About BOI NKY Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NKY, stock code: 300109) was the first domestic company to develop and manufacture polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) series products in China. With more than 27 years of experience in PVP production coupled to a dedicated commitment to quality improvement and management, NKY has become the largest Chinese producer of PVP's and third largest globally. http://eng.boai-nky.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

