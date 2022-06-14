Cyxtera Selects CareAR to Provide Leading Augmented Reality Data Center Support

CareAR Service Experience Management (SXM) platform together with Cyxtera Remote Hands with Visual Assist enables remote service interaction using smart glasses for improved customer engagement, decreased dispatch needs and faster resolution times

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAR, a Xerox company, today announced that it has been selected by Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, to deliver a smarter data center service experience through CareAR's augmented reality (AR) Service Experience Management (SXM) platform and Cyxtera's Remote Hands with Visual Assist on-site support.

CareAR (PRNewsfoto/CareAR) (PRNewswire)

Cyxtera's Remote Hands with Visual Assist provides scheduled or on-demand support for its customer environments within Cyxtera's data centers. CareAR's SXM platform consists of its CareAR® Assist, Instruct and Insight applications that provide real-time visual guidance and self-guided interactive instructions through desktop, mobile, and smart glasses. The combination of Cyxtera Remote Hands with Visual Assist, CareAR and ServiceNow will extend the capabilities of customer support experience with enterprise AR.

Together, the companies are delivering an improved service and customer experience during Remote Hands with Visual Assist engagements, enabling real-time, in session audio/visual and augmented reality communication capabilities between Cyxtera and customers, and driving down the time to complete support requests.

"As we continue to make our data centers easier to consume and deliver reliable infrastructure solutions at the speed of cloud, delivering a new capability to allow our customers to see for themselves the work our team is doing to support their needs is critical," said Thomas Cannady, VP, Network Services at Cyxtera. "We're excited to collaborate with CareAR to deliver an innovative new capability that provides customers visual interactive capabilities in our data centers."

In data center maintenance and deployment interactions, the wearable-powered AR capability will decrease support dispatch requirements and improve time to restoration cycles, increase accuracy of site builds and limit the need to travel for site surveys and deployment initiatives. In the midst of customer builds, Cyxtera can leverage CareAR's platform to provide customers with remote updates through virtual walkthroughs for visual inspection at each milestone in the process.

"We are thrilled Cyxtera has chosen CareAR to help accelerate their service transformation needs. The new world of work requires customer engagements to be digital, visual, and interactive for faster resolution," said Sam Waicberg, President and Co-Founder at CareAR. "Cyxtera shares CareAR's vision for redefining how service and support experiences are delivered, and now Cyxtera data center technicians equipped with AR-enabled smart glasses powered by CareAR's SXM platform, are enabled with hands-free expert interaction and instructions, providing a more productive, superior and differentiated service level experience to their customers."

The solution is launching in a number of Cyxtera's data centers in multiple cities including New York / New Jersey, London, Dallas / Fort Worth, Northern Virginia, Chicago and Silicon Valley.

For more information, visit carear.com ,

About CareAR

CareAR, a Xerox company, supported by ServiceNow, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com .

Media Contact

SHIFT Communications

carear@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CareAR