HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion Rises to Top 10 for Pediatric Orthopedics in U.S.News & World Report's 'Best Children's Hospital' 2022-2023

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery's (HSS) Lerner Children's Pavilion is again ranked the top hospital for pediatric orthopedics in the New York tri-state region in U.S.News & World Report's annual "Best Children's Hospitals" list announced today. Nationally, Lerner Children's Pavilion captured a spot in the top 10 for pediatric orthopedics in the newly released 2022-2023 rankings.

"We strive to provide the most advanced, comprehensive and compassionate care for our young patients and are honored to be recognized as one of the nation's very best hospitals in pediatric orthopedics," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "This achievement validates the commitment of our team of pediatric specialists to provide personalized care to meet the specific needs of every patient and family."

The annual U.S.News Best Children's Hospitals edition, now in its 16th year, offers guidance to parents seeking the best place for a child in need of expert care. Pediatric orthopedics is among 10 ranked specialties, which also include pediatric cancer and pediatric cardiology & heart surgery.

Fifty hospitals were ranked in pediatric orthopedics for the treatment of conditions such as scoliosis and spina bifida and injuries such as complex fractures or other sports injuries. Rankings are based on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. Factors under consideration include patient outcomes, compliance with best practices, nursing staff and resources for patients, such as services to ease the anxiety of a child's hospital stay.

"Choosing a hospital is one of the most important decisions parents will ever make, and everyone wants what's best for their child. Our goal is to provide the highest quality, family-centered care in a supportive setting," said Roger F. Widmann, MD, chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Service at HSS. "Our pediatric orthopedic surgeons are highly specialized in areas such as spine, sports medicine, hip disorders and cerebral palsy. They work alongside a team of pediatric anesthesiologists and non-surgical specialists to ensure the best and safest care."

"We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards in quality and safety, recognizing that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach does not work in health care," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "As the leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, we are able to offer advanced care for the most complex problems with a healing environment specifically designed for children and teenagers."

There were over 56,000 physician visits and more than 48,000 rehabilitation visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion last year. A low dose X-ray system that exposes patients to only 10 percent of the radiation of standard X-rays and the Leon Root, MD Motion Analysis Laboratory are among the diagnostic tools that benefit patients.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

