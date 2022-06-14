J.P. Morgan Asset Management Completes Conversion of Four Mutual Funds to ETFs

Listing of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) brings firm's fast-growing active ETF complex to 22 active strategies

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the firm has successfully completed the conversion of four mutual funds to ETFs with the launch of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSE: JIRE) which listed on 06/13/2022. These conversions further expand J.P. Morgan's active ETF lineup and enhance the firm's ability to deliver its investment capabilities through the ETF vehicle.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

As part of the planned conversions first announced in August of 2021, the following four ETFs were successfully converted from mutual funds to ETFs. With these conversions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is providing investors with additional active investment options in spaces that traditionally have seen mostly passive ETF solutions.

Mutual Fund ETF Ticker Listing Date JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond Fund JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (CBOE: JCPI) 11-April-22 JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Index Fund JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSE: JMEE) 09-May-22 JPMorgan Realty Income Fund JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSE: JPRE) 23-May-22 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity Fund JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSE: JIRE) 13-June-22

"Successfully completing these four conversions represents an important milestone for our ETF franchise, especially as we continue to witness strong investor demand for active strategies in the ETF wrapper," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are excited to provide investors with greater choice and access to the potential benefits that active ETFs can provide, including additional trading flexibility, increased transparency and reduced fees through expense caps."

The combined assets of the four active, transparent funds converted are approximately $9 billion, bringing J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. suite of ETFs to 44 products with more than $75 billion in assets under management (as of 06/13/2022). J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM1, and number one year to date2 in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.6 trillion (as of March 31, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's investors include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $285.9 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

1 Data according to ETF.com as of 06/09/2022

2 Data according to Simfund as of 06/10/2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management