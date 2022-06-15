IN AN EFFORT TO DEMOCRATIZE PLANT-BASED WELLNESS, EQUILIBRIA LOWERS PRICES AND OFFERS FREE ONE-ON-ONE CONSULTS FOR ALL

Support-First Tele-Health Brand Makes Women's Wellness a Priority

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equilibria, a leading functional wellness company specializing in personalized support for all members, believes that wellness should be a priority, not a luxury, and last week announced a permanent price reduction on many products including all bundles and subscriptions, now available for up to 45% off MSRP.

"During this stressful time, it's more important than ever that access to high-quality wellness products are within reach."

"During this stressful time of escalating costs in most aspects of our consumer life, it's more important than ever that access to high-quality wellness products are within reach. We've worked incredibly hard with our premium supply chain to make Equilibria more affordable because when taken daily, our personalized wellness routines are transforming women's lives," said Coco Meers, CEO and co-founder of Equilibria. "We want as many women as possible to be able to experience the positive effects on their physical and mental well-being. Accessibility is the cornerstone of our mission. Up to now, we've achieved that through our unprecedented approach to product education. Today, we're doubling down by adding improved pricing into the mix."

All Subscriptions Now 25% Off + Even More Bundle Savings

CBD and other plant-based nutriceuticals work best when taken daily which is why Equilibria's subscribers have always received the lowest available pricing. Last week Equilibria increased their subscription savings from 20% to 25%. Additionally, customers who subscribe to multiple products will receive additional savings based on how many products are in their routine. These combined savings result in very attractive monthly prices, as much as 45% off MSRP. Here's how it works:

Subscribe to 2 products and receive an additional 15% off (up from 10%), on top of your 25% subscription savings.

Subscribe to 3 or more products and receive an additional 25% (up from 20%) off on top of your 25% subscription savings.

Members with existing subscriptions will see the new savings reflected in their monthly bundles. Dosage Specialists are always available to help anyone fine-tune their routine and learn which products are the best fit based off specific needs and goals.

Customers who aren't yet ready to commit to a subscription will still benefit from these bundle savings while they work with their personal educator to fine-tune the daily routine that's right for them.

Free Pre-Purchase Wellness Consultations

Since day one, Equilibria's business model has been defined by an emphasis on education as a crucial part of the wellness journey. To further the mission of demystifying plant-based wellness, Equilibria is now offering free, pre-purchase 1:1 wellness consultations, led by dozens of seasoned functional wellness educators around the nation to anyone interested in learning more about plant-based wellness and where to start.

"The world of plant-based wellness can be really daunting. What ingredients are safe, at what levels, and how and why do they work in individual bodies to achieve specific health goals? At Equilibria we take the time to hold space for each and every member of our community - through 1:1 tele-health sessions to help her answer these questions and empower her to find her daily routine. By opening up this valuable conversation to more women who haven't yet purchased, we hope to make a daily CBD and nutraceutical routine much more accessible and easy to understand for all," says Meers.

To date, Equilibria has consulted with over 100,000 women on the best routines to address common goals like more calm, sleep, and relief. By opening up calls to all, the company hopes to be able to help hundreds of thousands more.

ABOUT EQUILIBRIA

Equilibria helps hundreds of thousands of women across the country manage through daily struggles, both physical and mental, by pairing their plant-based supplement routines with personalized support. Starting with CBD and expanding into other functional health categories, their commitment to personalized education has separated them from a sea of competitors:

TELE-EDUCATION & CLINICAL SUPPORT - Understanding that all women are unique, Equilibria's personalized wellness model ensures women get the most out of their products, and start to see real results sooner. Throughout 2022, Equilibria will double down on this 1 on 1 support with improved access to tele-ed coaches, a mobile app for booking calls and other mindfulness and accountability features, and specialist appointments with experts around sleep, stress, women's health and more.

PRODUCT INNOVATION, DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR WOMEN - Equilibria's Member Education teams are trained to personalize every member's routines to meet her unique needs. In 2022, Equilibria will build on their high quality offering with more plant-based functional products that address specific health concerns, including specific women's health products in new formats that deliver exceptional systemic bioavailability for women.

FARM-TO-HOME QUALITY & TRANSPARENCY - Equilibria is committed to transparent and strategic supply chain relationships to ensure farm to home quality in every product. As partial owners in a Colorado-based organic hemp farm and bioscience lab, Equilibria uses its clinical data and member insights to inform R&D of the genetics program and help influence strain development. As a part of this unique vertically integrated strategy, Equilibria is positioned to influence earlier parts of the value chain to help inform the future of women's wellness through natural therapies.

To learn more and find your perfect routine, please visit myeq.com .

