Netradyne Announces Partnership with Boyle Transportation

Long-trusted transportation logistics provider leverages Driver•i for driver safety, coaching, and positive recognition

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne , a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced a partnership with Boyle Transportation , a specialized transportation logistics provider for life sciences and defense companies. Through the partnership, Boyle Transportation will deploy Netradyne's vision-based Driver•i safety camera platform throughout its fleet of vehicles.

Headquartered in Billerica, MA, Boyle Transportation applies comprehensive, proactive systems to ensure the safe and secure transport of critical cargo. Boyle Transportation specializes in transporting sensitive commodities for the U.S. military and life-saving medicine for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Notably, Boyle was one of the first to transport the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer's Global Supply manufacturing plant to distribution points across the country with their specialized temperature-controlled trucks.

In 2021, Boyle was the first carrier to achieve ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS) in North America and was also awarded the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) Distinguished Service Award. They have been recognized as one of the 20 "Best Fleets to Drive For" by TCA and Carrier's Edge for eight years in a row, the "Overall Best Fleet" in the smaller fleet category in 2021 and 2020, and a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Women in Trucking.

Boyle Transportation selected Driver•i primarily for its reliability and heavy focus on improvement and positive recognition. They also use Driver•iHubX for four additional camera views around the vehicle's exterior. Due to the sensitive nature of their shipments, Boyle requires additional side cameras crucial to their operations.

"Netradyne is very Driver-centric; it's refreshing to have a system that recognizes positive driving behavior, not just highlighting areas of improvement," said Michael Lasko, Director of EHS and Quality, Boyle Transportation, "The Driver•i app puts our drivers in control; they can check their metrics and GreenZone score. That data is then presented to our safety department in an actionable way, which helps us determine how to provide the best possible assistance to our professional drivers. Driver•i enables us to identify individual training needs to help our drivers further develop their skills."

Lasko went on to say, "Aside from a strong compensation package, drivers want to know they are supported the most. Protecting our drivers, reducing claims, and proving a way to accurately identify root causes -- that's where Netradyne hits a grand slam for us."

"We're proud to partner with a first-class service provider like Boyle Transportation," said Mike DiNucci, CRO, Netradyne. "Driver•i aligns perfectly with Boyle's commitment to providing its drivers with the very best tools and technology to do their job safely, reliably, and effectively."

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance and setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture to take their business to the next level.

