CAR GIVEAWAYS KICK OFF INSTANT BRANDS' NEW REWARDS PROGRAM FOR EMPLOYEES

Plant, distribution center employees awarded new SUVs for exemplary commitment during COVID

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands, maker of consumer favorites like Instant Pot®, Pyrex® and more, recently announced an expanded rewards program to celebrate its plant and distribution center employees' commitment during COVID-19. As part of Instant Brands' continuing investment in its workforce, the company gave five employees a new 2022 Jeep Compass.

"Because of our employees' dedication, our operations ran at full capacity in 2021 to meet consumer demand. Our team's efforts allowed us to continue delivering our products during very challenging times," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "We're incredibly proud of our employees, and we're committed to recognizing their contributions in meaningful ways."

The five winners represent each of Instant Brands' five U.S.-based manufacturing and distribution centers:

Victoria Garcia , Senior Distribution Auditor, Riverside, Calif. , three years of service ( Riverside resident)

Maria Godinez , Production Operator, Byhalia, Miss. , nine months of service ( Memphis resident)

Lisa Houck , Industrial Truck Driver, Greencastle, Pa. , 31 years of service ( Greencastle resident)

Norman Morse , Maintenance Mechanic, Corning, NY , 32 years of service ( Lowman resident)

Greg Spada , Job Change and Training Coordinator, Charleroi, Pa. , seven years of service ( Charleroi resident)

Throughout COVID-19, Instant Brands maintained its primary focus on keeping employees safe while also keeping production lines going at its facilities. The company's expanded rewards program celebrates employees with the best attendance records during the second half of 2021. Local representatives were on hand to witness each of the five car drawings and to congratulate the winners.

As part of its 2022 recognition program, Instant Brands will hold two drawings at each of its five U.S.-based field locations. The 10 winning employees each will be awarded an all-expense paid vacation for two. Employees may select a predetermined 'warm weather' (Las Vegas, San Diego, Orlando, Hawaii) or 'cold weather' (Boston, New York City, Seattle, Alaska) location within the U.S.

Instant Brands continues to grow its workforce to keep pace with consumer demand. To learn more about employment opportunities, visit Careers – Instant Brands.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions.® With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

