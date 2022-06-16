Phillips Corporation Celebrates 60 Years Providing Services to the U.S. Navy

"One-stop-shop" provides end-to-end service and maintenance to ensure fleet readiness

HANOVER, Md., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips Corporation, a leading service provider and manufacturing partner to the U.S. federal government, today announced the company's celebration of 60 years of continuous service supporting the U.S. Navy. Since founding its Federal division in 1961, Phillips Corp. has performed thousands of services and won numerous contracts for U.S. Armed Forces facilities across the country.

Phillips Corporation (PRNewswire)

During the six-decade partnership with the Navy, Phillips has served as the fleet's trusted partner supporting U.S. Navy shipyards so they have the industrial service and maintenance capabilities they need to succeed.

"Sixty years ago, the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy first selected Phillips Corporation to provide support and management of logistics, maintenance, and industrial operations across shipyards," said Joe Harrison, President of Phillips Corporation – Federal Division. "Today, we celebrate the anniversary of that decision and our continuous relationship with the Navy. We're so proud to support the U.S. Armed Forces and we look forward to another 60 years of providing world-class service to our country's military."

Throughout the tenure of its relationship with the Navy, Phillips Corp. has served as a "one-stop shop" that provides end-to-end, full-service solutions for maintenance and calibration analysis of industrial plant equipment. The company provides fast, reliable, and responsive maintenance support in multiple areas, including the following:

Preventative maintenance;

Certification and calibration tests;

On-the-job maintenance training;

Provision of maintenance consumables (as part of preventive and corrective maintenance); and

Reporting.

"Phillips Corp. built our industry-leading reputation by providing expertise at the intersection of logistics, maintenance, and industrial operations, and that explains the success and durability of our ongoing relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies," said Harrison, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel currently serving in the United States Army Reserve. "We remain mission-driven in our support of the U.S. Navy, and we will continue our work maintaining the Navy's warships and combat systems, rapidly getting ships to sea, and ensuring their readiness to deliver responsive combat power to the fleet."

For more information on the Phillips Corp.'s Federal division, please click here.

About Phillips Corporation

For more than 60 years, leaders in government, industry and education have trusted the experts at Phillips Corporation to solve their greatest manufacturing challenges. Our mission is to create legendary value for the manufacturing community by unlocking solutions that propel profitability, productivity, and new capability. Phillips provides a powerful combination of equipment, applications expertise, training, and services to meet the fast-changing needs of all manufacturers. Learn more about Phillips at www.phillipscorp.com.

Contact:

Jay Staunton

781-790-6023

jay@skibereen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phillips Corporation