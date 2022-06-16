Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Appoints 30-Year Diagnostic Imaging Executive Larry Dentice as Chief Commercial Officer and Director

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes, today announced the appointment of Larry Dentice as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Dentice has also stepped into a board role following the departure of longtime board member Munira Mubarak.

Larry Dentice is an experienced healthcare executive and a veteran of the diagnostics Imaging field with a proven track record and expertise in finance, engineering, marketing, sales, and business operations across multiple Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Dentice joins an experienced leadership team at PHDC, to spearhead the Company's commercialization efforts in the coming year and beyond. Larry held executive roles at General Electric, Canon Medical Systems, Phillips Medical Imaging, as well as appointments on the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Board, and the National Electrical Medical Association (NEMA). He brings over 30 years of industry knowledge to the team.

"Larry is an excellent addition to our team," said PHDC CEO Matthew Nunez, "His experience in diagnostic imaging, and his abilities as a results-oriented executive make him an excellent choice for us and we are thrilled to see what the future holds."

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

