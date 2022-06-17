BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ISSUES ANNUAL CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the release of its fourth annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy to improve the environmental, social, and economic well-being of its stakeholders, as well as measurements, stories, and case studies of Brixmor's progress with respect to related initiatives.

2021 milestones include:

Formalized the Company's Human Rights and Climate Change policies

Integrated climate change risk assessments into the due diligence process for acquisitions and reinvestments

Signed the CEO Action! for Diversity and Inclusion pledge

Launched an Employee Resource Group to further support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives

Achieved an average gender pay gap of zero for the second consecutive year

Served Brixmor's communities and 50 non-profit organizations through 3,400 hours of volunteer service and $232,000 of donations

Notable progress on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals includes:

Continued progress in support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives introduced in 2020, with an emphasis on inclusive recruitment and early career development; employee engagement, mentorship, and education; and enhanced transparency and accountability through verification of social performance indicators

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 38% compared to the 2018 baseline year, up from a 36% reduction, as of December 31, 2021

Increased on-site renewable energy systems to a total capacity of 6.7 MW, up from 5.6 MW of capacity, as of December 31, 2021

Increased availability of electric vehicle charging stations to 11.0% of the Company's portfolio, up from 10.4% of the portfolio, as of December 31, 2021

Converted 90% of the Company's portfolio to LED lighting, up from 81% of the portfolio, as of December 31, 2021

"Our strong commitment to ESG directly aligns with Brixmor's core values and our mission to be the center of the communities we serve," stated James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "In addition to our long-standing emphasis on strong corporate governance, we've made substantial progress in the areas of environmental sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through actions small and large, we continue to serve our communities, benefit the environment, and support a culture of inclusion and ownership."

To learn more and read the entire CR report, please visit https://www.brixmor.com/why-brixmor/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 380 retail centers comprise approximately 67 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

