Exabel and Datayes launch new Insights Platform to further empower investors

LONDON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the data and analytics platform for investment teams, has today announced its partnership with Datayes to deliver a powerful new insights capability for Datayes investment research clients. The Datayes Insights Platform will provide hedge funds and asset managers with curated insights based on Datayes' rich China data, for example, China employee recruitment data. This offering will provide users with easy to navigate dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities, and aid in the idea generation process by flagging trend shifts in Datayes' datasets. Joining forces with Exabel provides alternative data vendors with a value-added presentation and monitoring layer and is powered by Exabel's market leading Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform.

The Datayes Insights Platform is part of Exabel's growing partnership program, in which data vendors can use the platform to discover valuable insights in their datasets, demonstrate that value to prospective customers, and deliver a new Insights product that is attractive to a broad audience of financial buyers. In partnering with Exabel, Datayes' clients are now able to more easily connect the dots in a less expensive and time-consuming manner between data and investable insights.

Datayes is an alternative data company which offers wide coverage, high quality and low latency financial data covering the Chinese market for institutional customers. Datayes offers many different categories of alternative data that cover traditional retail sales, e-commerce, recruitment, patents, etc. It serves not only as the cornerstone of quantitative investment and fundamental research, but also as the treasury of machine learning and AI investment research.

Commenting on the partnership, Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO said: "Partnering with Datayes represents another important milestone in Exabel's ambition to extend the geographical reach of its insights platforms around the world. Datayes is one of the pre-eminent data providers in the exciting China market, and Exabel is delighted to be associated with the company.

"The use of data, including alternative data, in financial markets is vital. Modeling data in-house has become a prohibitive burden in time and cost, and we are on a mission to change that. Exabel's SaaS delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately.

"We are looking forward to working with Datayes to create actionable insights on its recruitment data. Dashboards, intelligent screening and company drill down tools are just some of the features the platform can generate – all via an easy-to-use cloud interface."

Li Li, Global Head of Alternative Data at Datayes commented: "We are happy to enter into partnership with Exabel to promote and facilitate the wider and deeper use of data, especially alternative data in finance. China recruitment data can be used for macro, industry studies and company analysis. The jointly developed Datayes Insight platform makes it easier for users to gain insight from this alternative data, allowing investors to learn market signals earlier and make better investment decisions."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 40 employees with more hiring underway.

About Datayes

Datayes is a global FinTech company headquartered in Shanghai that empowers investors to invest smarter and more proficiently through products and services that integrate human knowledge and machine intelligence. The company is committed to leading the industry into a new paradigm using the most advanced technology that supports the intelligent investment of financial institutions and smart tools for individual investors. Datayes provides a comprehensive suite of services from investment analysis to portfolio management in the form of SaaS, financial big data including alternative data, and customized product solutions to finance professionals globally, covering over 2,000 financial institutions, 200,000 professional investors and more than 10,000,000 retail investors.

