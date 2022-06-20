Fitglow Beauty Kicks Off Summer Season With Pop Up Events in Miami Design District and Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The indie beauty cult favorite brand, Fitglow Beauty kicked off the summer season with an exciting two-day pop up event weekend in the Miami Design District and Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village in partnership with Montce Swim, Sol Yoga and M16 Jewelry, to celebrate the launch of the Brand's new Vita Shield Plum Hyaluronic Primer SPF 30.

The Summer Beauty Pop Up Event marks the first series of pop up events for Fitglow Beauty.

The Summer Beauty Pop Up Event featured new launches from Montce Swim's summer collection, a curated selection of jewelry from M16 Jewelry and Fitglow Beauty's indie cult classic makeup and skincare products for guests to try while they shopped. The pop up brands partnered with local yoga joint, Sol Yoga, for a $500+ giveaway raffle that includes: Sol Yoga 5-class pass, $150 Montce Swim gift card, $150 M16 Jewelry gift card and a 5-piece full size Fitglow Beauty summer bundle.

The new Vita Shield Plum Hyaluronic Primer SPF 30 was the star of the event, after being sold out for two-plus years. Guests were able to try the lightweight, multitasking sunscreen meets moisturizing primer formula which simultaneously protects from UVA/UVB sun damage while locking in complete hydration, supple and bounce to skin. The new sunscreen is available now on fitglowbeauty.com for $44 USD.

About Fitglow Beauty

Fitglow Beauty is an all natural, plant-powered and certified cruelty-free Skincare and Makeup brand that offers problem-solving natural beauty solutions backed by skin-transforming plant actives and made for the everyday you. All products are available on fitglowbeauty.com or across select North American retailers including The Detox Market, Beauty Heroes and Neiman Marcus.

Visit the brand's flagship store in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's Studio City at 700 NE 13 Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

