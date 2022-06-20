InventHelp Inventor Develops a Photo Taking Accessory for Hunters (FJK-143)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a better and more respectful way to take a 'selfie' with a harvested trophy animal," said an inventor from Flaxville, Mont. "so I invented the X HAND."

The patent-pending invention eliminates the need for hunters to hold the animal by its head, horns, antlers, etc., making it easier for them to take a "selfie". It results in more respectful and dignified photographs by showing respect for the animal. It also eliminates the need for a hunter to search the surrounding area for an object to use as a prop prior to taking a photo. It's lightweight and portable design makes it convenient and easy to use and.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

