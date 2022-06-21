Bic Partners With Emmy Award-Winning Actress, Dancer, Singer and Entrepreneur Julianne Hough For New Soleil Escape "Tickle Your Senses" Campaign

SHELTON, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in shaver innovation, is encouraging consumers to indulge and unwind with its new "Tickle Your Senses" campaign in support of BIC® Soleil Escape™, a new sensorial razor that features a lavender and eucalyptus scented handle for an immersive shaving experience.

The robust creative campaign, which includes a variety of advertising, social, influencer, sampling and in-store elements, is anchored by a partnership with Emmy Award-winner Julianne Hough, a multi-hyphenate entertainer and wellness advocate who describes herself as a "big sensory person" with a self-care routine that includes the BIC Soleil Escape razor.

"As a dancer and artist, movement, energy and experiences that engage all of my senses are incredibly important to me. The right scent can make me feel grounded after a busy day; the perfect song moves me to dance; my favorite snack nourishes and energizes me," said Hough. "I'm so excited about the 'Tickle Your Senses' campaign and the BIC Soleil Escape razor because it makes shaving less of a chore, and more of an enjoyable sensory escape as I get ready to take on the day."

In addition to the scented handle, BIC Soleil Escape is available in three or four flexible blade options that individually adjust to the contours of the skin for a smooth and comfortable shave. The razor is clinically proven for sensitive skin and features a moisture strip with 100% natural almond oil that enhances glide for a smooth shave.

"BIC Soleil Escape transforms shaving into a luxurious and immersive ritual," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing at BIC. "Julianne's zest for life and enthusiasm for incorporating sensorial elements into her lifestyle is why she's the perfect person to bring our 'Tickle Your Senses' campaign to life. She celebrates the self-care mindset that continues to grow as consumers seek products that provide emotional benefits."

BIC Soleil Escape razors are now available nationwide at key retailers like Walmart and Target and online on Amazon.com. BIC Soleil Escape come in a 4-pack or 12-pack, helping ensure that one is always on hand for a sensorial experience at home, at the gym, and while traveling.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a registered trademark worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com.

ABOUT BIC® Soleil™

A line of advanced razors that elevates and enhances the shaving experience at a great price point. BIC Soleil offers multi-flexible blade technology to provide a smooth glide and a comfortable and flawlessly smooth shave that adjusts to the contours of the skin. Advanced razor features include pivoting head, rubber grip for added control, and water-activated, aloe-enriched moisture strip to protect sensitive skin from irritation.

