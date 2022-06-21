Move More, Battle More: Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Launches Vital Hero!

An Inter-ACTIVE Band that Evolves the Way You Play!

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Launching this summer, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America introduces Vital Hero, a brand-new gamified wearable band that evolves how kids play, stay active, battle, and compete with friends. This first wave of Vital Hero bands features one unique Digital Monster per band, and an extensive roster of Digital Monsters kids can collect to extend their play.

Featuring a full-color LED display screen and built-in vital activity monitor, the Vital Hero band prompts daily activities with a range of missions to complete such as, shadow boxing, squatting, sprint challenges, walking a certain amount of steps, and many more. Each mission and daily activity evolves your Digital Monster, makes them stronger, prompts you into battles, and provides endless fun in solo play or with friends.

"The Vital Hero band combines gaming and staying active in a fun, new, and engaging way for kids of all ages," says Selah Estrada, Senior Brand Strategy Marketing Manager at Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. "We're living in times where kids are more tech-savvy than ever and gamification is the new way to play."

Wearing the Vital Hero band, players can have their leveled up Digital Monster battle in device or on their friends device using a VS memory chip for transferring your character to their screen for an epic showdown. The Vital Hero can also be activated at NFC (Near Field Connection) touch points such as, tap to pay stations, ID card readers, and more. In the future, there will be two apps available where kids can battle in online PVP championships and store their collection of Digital Monsters.

Pre-sales for the Vital Hero begin today on Amazon.com, available in black and blue versions. Priced at $64.99 (MSRP), each band offers a full ecosystem of play for continued use and fun.

Features:

A full-color LED display with date and time watch functions

Activity monitor that activates the Digital Monster's growth by tracking steps and heartbeat as missions are completed and the device is worn.

A version-exclusive Dim Card to kickstart the player's journey and Digital Monster collection.

Mission Challenges: Earn trophies as you complete activity missions that prompt you into battle.

TOUCH LINK: players can encounter random battles by tapping their Vital Hero onto NFC enabled devices, such as smartphone and card readers.

App Storage : Collect and store your evolved Digital Monsters in the VB Lab Smart phone app (available on Android and iOS ). : Collect and store your evolved Digital Monsters in the VB Lab Smart phone app (available onand).

Online Battle App: participate in World Wide Championship Battle Tournaments, where you play head-to-head against other players in the future.

*The built-in heartbeat and steps tracker are strictly in-game based values, and are therefore not medically accurate.

Vital Hero players looking for more characters to collect and train can expand their roster with Digital Monster Dim Card Sets, with 3 set options featuring 2 characters in each that can evolve into over 15 different types of forms. Priced at $19.99, these Dim Cards are available for pre-sales at Target and Amazon.com.

For more information, please visit www.VitalHero.com

