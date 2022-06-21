STERLING, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems (REI), a leading provider of technology solutions to the public sector, was just named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Washington Post. This is the sixth time we have received this recognition, and is perhaps the most rewarding, given the challenges of the COVID pandemic combined with the company's rapid growth over the past several years. This award recognizes that REI Puts Employees First. We care deeply about our people. REI intentionally and purposefully invests in professional growth well beyond the industry standard. We offer both formal upskilling and informal coaching to all our people, which creates a professional home where people can develop their skills and grow their career.

Detailed survey data provides some key reasons our employees rated REI so highly, including:

dedicated to diversity and inclusiveness (96 th percentile);

doing things efficiently and well (93 rd percentile); and

providing the long-term stability that employees need (91st percentile).

Washington Post Names REI Systems as a Top Workplace for the Sixth Time. REI Puts Employees First.

When asked to reflect on the sixth Top Workplace Award, REI CEO Shyam Salona said "REI has consistently attracted great employees because We Are Compassionate. When you ask our employees about REI, they describe a caring and flexible work environment, talented and kindhearted colleagues, and a lack of office politics as things they like best about our company. REI is a place where deep friendships are made and sustained over years. We value being compassionate more than being right."

REI COO Scott Fletcher explained why people come to REI and stay – "It's because we value integrity, collaboration, and customer service over profits. We do the right thing for our customers and employees – even when no one is looking. We call this 'The REI Way'."

About REI Systems

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Contact

Info@REIsystems.com

View original content:

SOURCE REI Systems