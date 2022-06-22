Audiomack Signs Licensing Agreement with Universal Music Group to Expand Global Footprint in Africa

The partnership opens up works from UMG's catalog to Audiomack users across 16 countries in Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiomack, the artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a new licensing agreement to make UMG content available to Audiomack subscribers across Africa, the United Kingdom & Canada. This expands on a previously signed licensing agreement between Audiomack and UMG for the U.S.

With this new expansive agreement, a curated selection of UMG content is now available for Audiomack users in 16 African countries (Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe), as well as the U.K. and Canada. UMG will also provide Audiomack a full catalog offering for its premium subscribers in Africa.

Dave Macli, Audiomack co-founder and CEO, said, "Millions of listeners across Africa, the UK, and Canada use Audiomack every day. Our expanded partnership with UMG helps artists in these regions better connect with their local fans and helps artists around the globe tap into a new audience of discovery-focused music fans."

Sipho Dlamini, CEO, Universal Music South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa said, "We are excited for more fans across Africa and beyond to have greater access to some of Africa's most exciting musical talent, as well as UMG's unrivalled catalog of international superstars and releases. We welcome Audiomack as a partner and look forward to working with them to help strengthen the entire streaming ecosystem in Africa."

Frank Kacou, Managing Director, Universal Music Africa said, "Working with Audiomack will enable our artists from across the continent to reach wider across both French-speaking Africa and beyond, as well as to build their audiences across Canada, the UK and US. We are excited for the future development of streaming across the continent and to finding great new ways to collaborate together with the team at Audiomack."

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Rod Wave and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of December 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple's iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

