Cint Elect Tina Daniels and Liselotte Engstam to Its Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, the global software leader in digital insights gathering, is pleased to welcome two new members to its board of directors, Tina Daniels, managing director at Google and Liselotte Engstam, experienced international tech leader and board director. The new additions bring extensive knowledge and expertise in technology, media measurement, engineering, and international management to the board.

"The success of our organisation depends on both our ability to deliver exceptional technology and solutions that give our clients access to insights at scale and in our ability to tap the brightest minds in the industry to help steer us in the right direction," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO at Cint. "Tina and Liselotte are both industry visionaries that join our board of directors at an exciting time for Cint. With the integration of Lucid in full swing and positive momentum heading into the second half of the year, their combined expertise will help propel Cint forward in our journey to revolutionise the market research industry and beyond."

The new board members bring specialized experience and skills to Cint in two key areas of the business: global transformation and expansion, and media measurement and advertising. To fuel growth in these areas and allow Cint to continue its path to transform the insights industry, Tina Daniels will sit on the Renumeration Committee and Liselotte Engstam will join the Audit Committee.

With experience in developing online marketing strategies, creating advertising campaigns and offering unique performance analyses, Tina Daniels brings expertise in analytics and measurement to guide the company as it expands and develops its media measurement and connected data capabilities.

Contributing 20 years of experience as a general manager and executive leader within the technology, engineering, and professional services sectors, Liselotte Engstam brings expertise in digitally and sustainably transforming international companies. Her experience will help to ensure Cint continues to scale and optimize the global reach of its research technology.

"We're beyond excited to have Tina and Liselotte to join our ranks, and confident that their breadth of experience in each of their respective fields will further strengthen the overall knowledge of the board," said Patrick Comer, chairman of the board and former CEO of Lucid.

The new board members were elected at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2022. For a full list of the Cint Board of Directors, please visit here.

ABOUT CINT

Cint is a global software leader in technology-enabled insights. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 160 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 3,200 insights-driven companies use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth.

In June 2021, Cint acquired Berlin-based GapFish – the world's largest ISO certified online panel community in the DACH region - and in December, completed the acquisition of US-based Lucid – a programmatic research technology platform that provides access to first-party survey data in over 110 countries. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across its many global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney (www.cint.com).

