Lawyer Establishes Non-profit to Get Prescription Medicine to Ukraine

Florida attorney's new effort to provide medical supplies to residents, growing refugee population

OCALA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer Bruce Kaster is creating a new non-profit to help raise funds for a charity organization in Odessa, Ukraine. Mr. Kaster recently witnessed first-hand the desperate situation for the people who live there, the rising numbers of refugees fleeing the fighting in other parts of the country, and an organization working tirelessly with limited resources to help them.

Mr. Kaster's family has close ties to the small German town of Kaster, which shares his family's last name. He travels there each year to help with projects to preserve the town's architecture and cultural heritage, and the idea for this new initiative came about through connections he has made in his visits.

"Many of us have wondered how we might do something worthwhile to help the suffering Ukrainian people under attack by Russia," Mr. Kaster said. "Recently my wife Sue and I raised this question with our good friends Stefan and Doris Gundlach who live in Kaster."

Stefan Gundlach had been preparing for a diplomatic assignment in the German embassy in Kiev, but the war temporarily shut down all foreign embassies in Ukraine, so he and his wife organized a private relief effort. Mr. Kaster decided that this was the perfect opportunity to help.

From Germany, he flew to Moldova, crossed the border and traveled to Odessa, which sits on the Black Sea in the southern part of Ukraine. A former Army paratrooper, Mr. Kaster was reminded of his experience in Vietnam, seeing people struggling to go about their daily lives while facing the imminent threat of war. Two Russian missiles struck the city during his visit.

While in Odessa, Mr. Kaster met the staff of "Your City," a Ukraine-based non-profit working tirelessly to dispense a wide range of medicines and other necessities to residents and to refugees – made up mostly of women and children. Many Ukrainian women must take daily medication to counteract radiation exposure from the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown that happened back in 1986. "Your City" provides that medication free of charge. Mr. Kaster established the non-profit Ukraine Relief Fund Inc. to raise money for the effort.

For more information and ways you can donate, contact Bruce Kaster or Jessica Ruiz at Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball,352-622-1600 or by cell 352-895-8596.

Contact:

Robert Tharp

Robert@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content:

SOURCE Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball, LLP