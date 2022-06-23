Neiman Marcus Celebrates the Launch of Valentino Escape 2022 Collection

Valentino partners with Neiman Marcus as the national exclusive luxury retailer for the launch of the Valentino Escape 2022 collection.

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino is collaborating with Neiman Marcus as the national exclusive brick-and-mortar luxury retailer for the launch of the Valentino Escape 2022 collection. To celebrate the partnership, Neiman Marcus is hosting a festive launch event on June 21 at NorthPark as part of its focus on retail-tainment and immersive luxury retail experiences.

Valentino Escape 2022 at Neiman Marcus NorthPark (PRNewswire)

"Fashion is at the heart of our business and Valentino has always inspired our customers with its glamorous codes of femininity and beauty. We are delighted to partner with the brand to continue to build special relationships with our loyal customers who share the love of Valentino's impeccable style and new customers who will fall in love with the joyful collection of iconic archival prints," says Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "The travel-inspired Valentino Escape collection takes us on an unforgettable journey to exotic faraway destinations. We know our customers will be inspired and enjoy the exclusive dynamic installation at Dallas NorthPark."

The attention-grabbing exhibition space and window displays are transformed with the collection's heritage print covering the walls and sisal flooring. There is a 360-degree selfie room featuring LED light frames and a graphic print background with the VLogo that enables customers to take photos inside the space. The atmosphere of the installation is inspiring and joyful, highlighting the harmony with the assortment and the powerful graphic energy of the collection.

Valentino's Escape 2022 showcases a colorful, buy-now-wear-now collection featuring men's and women's styles, Valentino Garavani handbags, women's Valentino Garavani shoes and Valentino Garavani accessories. The new one-of-a-kind designs feature bold prints, all-over patterns and saturated bright colors inspired by the heritage of the Maison. The prints -- Round Rain, Giraffa re-edition, and Valentino Waves multicolor-- are archival motifs from the 60s and 70s, reimagined on relaxed silhouettes, including kaftans, swimwear, flowy dresses, and kimonos. Men's looks include Bermuda shorts, shirts, and t-shirts in light fabrics. Among the lively and refined Valentino Garavani accessories of the collection, the exclusive Valentino Garavani tote bags are perfect for dream-like vacation destinations.

The Valentino Escape 2022 exhibition space and collection is available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark from June 21 – July 4. Customers can also shop the collection with their local style advisor from any of the Neiman Marcus stores.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000 associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, ecommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus®, Bergdorf Goodman®, Neiman Marcus Last Call®, and Horchow®. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT VALENTINO

The house of Valentino is based in the heart of Rome, the Eternal City, and expresses a point of view on the contemporary world using history as a playground and the Atelier as a place that produces both beauty and thought. The story began in 1960. 2016 marks a new beginning, under the Creative Direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli. A new set of values, that are both of the moment and faithful to its heritage, are created: grace and delicacy, both as an attitude and as a silhouette; a celebration of individuality; emotional beauty; the blending and merging of different languages. Style is essential and impalpable. The idea of contemporary humanism leads a creative quest that revolves around the personality of the wearer. Vision, products, retail spaces share the same traits: from the one-of-a-kind Haute Couture creations to women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories (Valentino Garavani), from eyewear to fragrances to the boutiques, Valentino is synonymous of elegance, pureness, craftsmanship, uniqueness.

