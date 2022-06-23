Southern Company Gas earns top industry recognition for efforts to promote sustainability

Southern Gas Association awards company highest honor in Environmental, Social & Governance category

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its efforts to encourage the evolution within the natural gas industry toward a sustainable future, Southern Company Gas has been honored with the 2022 Southern Gas Association Environmental, Social & Governance Award.

Southern Company Gas' Next Generation Natural Gas Initiative leverages the company's leadership voice, collaborative spirit, and low-carbon ambitions to rally industry peers to work together to accelerate meaningful emissions reductions across the natural gas value chain. The company convened a collaborative of natural gas distribution companies working to grow and support the market for responsibly sourced, low emissions, differentiated natural gas products by identifying best practices and sharing knowledge and experiences.

"Differentiated natural gas is an opportunity within our industry to support emissions reductions across the natural gas value chain. By encouraging greater use of Next Generation Natural Gas, natural gas distribution companies like ours can support the reduction of the carbon intensity of the natural gas supply chain for the benefit of our customers," said Joanne Mello, vice president of corporate sustainability for Southern Company Gas. "We are proud to be honored by the SGA and to be among such esteemed companies that are doing important work in sustainability."

The SGA Awards recognize individuals and teams for their technical contributions, professional excellence, career achievement, service to colleagues, industry leadership and community service. In all, six member companies were selected for awards out of 68 submissions, with more than 2,000 votes cast from Southern Gas Association members. Since Southern Company Gas helped convene the Next Generation Natural Gas collaborative effort in 2021, the group has grown to 11 companies dedicated to advancing environmental transparency and sustainability in the natural gas industry. With a commitment to continuous improvement and market transparency, the group continues its groundbreaking work through collaboration and educational efforts.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

About Southern Gas Association

Founded in 1908, the Southern Gas Association is the leader in natural gas training and professional development. SGA is a community of natural gas professionals across the U.S. and Canada. Representing the industry from drill bit to burner tip, SGA's membership comprises more than 200 operators across the distribution, transmission, and gas supply marketing sectors and more than 350 industry partners. Through digital and in-person engagement, SGA members share ideas, resources, and best practices to develop people, relationships, and solutions.

