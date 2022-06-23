TruConnect Introduces Truly Unlimited, A Free Mobile Plan That Makes Unlimited Data A Reality for Millions of Americans

New Offering Meets the Need of Consumers Caught in the Digital Divide Struggling to Afford or Without Access to Mobile Connectivity

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruConnect, the fastest-growing provider of affordable mobile products and services to low-income Americans, today announced the launch of Truly Unlimited, a wireless plan designed to keep consumers connected wherever they go. Truly Unlimited offers eligible consumers unlimited talk, text, and data, a free Android smartphone, free shipping, and access to over 10 million Wi-Fi hotspots; free international calling to Mexico, Canada, South Korea, China and Vietnam; plus an option to purchase tablets at a significantly reduced price.

Truly Unlimited comes at the right time for Americans caught in the digital divide and feeling the pinch of inflation.

"The digital divide not only persists, but was exacerbated by the pandemic, and continues to impact those hit hardest by the current inflationary environment," stated Doug Lodder, president of TruConnect. "TruConnect has been on the front lines of digital equity since 2010 and our sole focus has always been building solutions designed for those most in need. Truly Unlimited is another example of how we're putting technology into the hands of those individuals and connecting them to opportunity."

With Truly Unlimited, customers can stay connected to news, entertainment, education, work, healthcare, and loved ones with consistent and reliable data. The plan is available to customers who qualify for the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Lifeline benefits, a discounted phone service for qualifying low-income Americans. Truly Unlimited customers can choose to bring their own device, get a free smartphone, or purchase a tablet for $10.01.

Consumers who qualify for Truly Unlimited include those:

Enrolled in or eligible for the Federal Lifeline program (based on income below federal poverty guidelines, dependency on Medicaid and other assistance programs, or residents of tribal lands)

Enrolled in or eligible for the FCC's ACP that meet income-based or program-based eligibility guidelines (qualifying programs include Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, and WIC)

"Amid the complexity of today's digital economy, Truly Unlimited comes at the right time as Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation and having to make tough choices between food on the dinner table or paying the cell phone bill. We're thrilled that we can offer a free plan and eliminate that worry for our customers," concluded Lodder.

Eligible consumers can enroll online at www.truconnect.com. Truly Unlimited is currently available to customers in AR, AZ, CO, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TX, UT, VT, WA, WI, WV, and Puerto Rico.

About TruConnect

TruConnect is the fastest-growing premium low-cost wireless service provider in the U.S., expanding availability of wireless and internet service plans and low-cost devices through Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to all eligible Americans. TruConnect is mission-driven, transforming how people connect to the world and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for voice, text, and data, and easy-to-use devices like handsets, tablets, computers and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide and connecting millions of Americans who have otherwise been overlooked and underserved by traditional providers.

