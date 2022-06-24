Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn Releases Statement on Roe v. Wade

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn released a statement today in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We are singularly focused on supporting our people through this transition. While we cannot predict how abortion access will evolve in the coming months, or even years, Stagwell believes employees should have access to excellent health care, regardless of their location. We are taking immediate steps that will expand our network travel benefits to give employees access to the nearest approved reproductive healthcare provider in a legally permissible way," said Penn. "We hope this travel benefit will provide employees located in states that have implemented new restrictions on reproductive rights with access to care."

