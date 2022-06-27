JS Global Wins Five Awards at Institutional Investor's "2022 All-Asia Executive Team"

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEX stock code: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company") has been awarded by Institutional Investor, a renowned international financial magazine, in multiple categories of Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Executive Team Awards.

In the consumer staples sector, JS Global won five category awards in "2022 Asia Pacific (Ex-Japan) Executive Team", including Most Honorable Company, Best CEO- Mr. Wang Xuning, Best CFO- Ms. Han Run, Best Investor Relations Team, and Best ESG.

Every year, Institutional Investor magazine asks thousands of analysts, fund managers and researchers at securities firms and financial institutions to select the best performing firms and individuals across categories such as Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional and Best Investor Relations Company. The rankings have become a benchmark for superior corporate governance standards as they are voted on by recognized members within the financial sector, and the rigorous evaluation process ensures the legitimacy of the awards.

This year, a total of 5,000 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 670 sell-side analysts participated in the 2022 All-Asia Executive Team Honored Companies survey. The 1,612 companies nominated across 18 sectors this year were rated on core areas, including, Accessibility of Senior Executives, Execution of Strategy, Well Informed and Empowered IR Team, Productivity of NDR/Conferences/Calls, Responsiveness, Business & Market Knowledge, Consistency & Granularity, ESG Information, Timeliness of Disclosure, and more.

Mr. Wang Xuning, Chairman and CEO of JS Global said: "We are greatly encouraged and honored to receive these awards from the Institutional Investor. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the entire investment community for their recognition and continuous support of our group's efforts to achieve excellence in corporate governance, investor relations, public disclosure, communications, and transparency. Since our IPO in 2019, the Company has always upheld high standards in practicing investor relations and maintaining timely, open, transparent, efficient and professional communication with the capital markets. In the future, we strive to continue to maintain good standards on investor relations and outstanding corporate governance to the investment community and the general public."

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 27 years of experience and over 8,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

