Surge Energy Announces Listing in Houston Chronicle's Top Private Companies and Houston Corporate Office Move

HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it was listed in the Houston Chronicle's Top 100 Private Companies headquartered in Houston, TX as published on June 19, 2022, and moving of the Houston Corporate Offices currently planned for early 2023.

Surge Energy Ranked 20th for the second consecutive year on the list of top private companies as determined by the Houston Chronicle. The list is based on 2021 revenues and was published in the Houston Chronicle 100 on June 19, 2022. Of the companies listed in the top 20, Surge Energy is the largest exploration and production operator and is the youngest company listed.

Surge Energy plans to move the Houston Corporate office to the Westway Plaza building located in west Houston to better accommodate the Company's current and growing employee base. The move is currently planned for the first quarter of 2023.

"Being recognized on the Houston Chronicle's Top Private Companies list demonstrates the strength of our people and assets," stated Chief Executive Office Linhua Guan. "In Surge's brief history as a company, Surge's people have delivered an impressive track record of growth, cost reduction, innovation, and resiliency during the price downturn of 2020. Coming out of the low-price environment, the company opportunistically executed two acquisitions in 2021 that kick-started our next phase of growth that we expect to continue in the future."

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 114,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

